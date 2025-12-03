<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> leader Ragini Nayak shared an AI video of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> selling tea, referring to him being a tea seller before entering politics. </p><p>The video, that has now gone viral, shows Modi walking with a kettle and glasses at what appears to be a red-carpet event.</p>.<p>The BJP hit back with accusations of insulting the Prime Minister. Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress was unable to stand a "kamdar" Prime Minister, who comes from the other backwards classes (OBC) community and a poor background.</p><p>"After Renuka Chowdhury insults Parliament, now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi's Chaiwala background. The Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from the OBC community who has come from a poor background. They have mocked his Chaiwala background earlier, too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar," Poonwalla wrote on X on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The controversy stems after BJP slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury for their remarks on the row over bringing a dog to the Parliament complex premisis.</p><p>Chowdhury said, "Those sitting inside bite, dogs don't," triggering a controversy after some MPs objected to her bringing a rescued stray dog in her car to the Parliament complex premisis.</p><p>Rahul Gandhi, in an informal chat on Tuesday, said that pets are not allowed outside but "inside" and gestured towards the Parliament building.</p>