Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Watch | Congress leader shares AI video of PM Modi carrying tea; BJP hits back

The video, that has now gone viral, shows Narendra Modi walking with a kettle and glasses at what appears to be a red-carpet event.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 07:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 07:21 IST
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiCongreess

Follow us on :

Follow Us