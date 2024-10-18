Home
Wrestlers' sexual harassment: Delhi High Court asks police to reply to Brij Bhushan's plea for early hearing

The high court asked the police and the wrestlers to file their replies to the application and listed it for hearing on December 16.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:16 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 08:16 IST
