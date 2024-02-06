Youths demanding defence recruitment outside VP Dhankhar's official residence detained

New Delhi: A group of youth on Tuesday protested outside Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence here demanding the recruitment of those selected in the defence forces prior to the Agnipath scheme's introduction.
The protesters were later detained by police. Protesters claimed they had sought an appointment with the Vice President to seek his intervention in the matter.
Protesters claimed that around 1.5 lakh youth who were selected to defence forces prior to the introduction of the Agnipath scheme were not given joining letters.
Congress Ex-Service Department chairman Col Rohit Chaudhry (retired) was also seen at the protest.