Zomato delivery agent mowed down by speeding vehicle in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: A 27-year-old food delivery agent died after he was mowed down by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road on Outer Ring Road in southwest Delhi early Monday, police said.</p>.<p>DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhary said the deceased was identified as Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, who was working with online food delivery app Zomato.</p>.<p>A call was received at 2.45 am regarding an accident on the Outer Ring Road at an underpass close to Munirka. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot, Choudhary said.</p>.<p>Police officials said initial probe suggested that the accident took place when Harendra parked his motorcycle and was crossing the road on foot. He was hit by a vehicle, whose driver immediately fled the spot.</p>.<p>The injured man was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.</p>.<p>"Harendra is survived by a wife and their six-month-old son. His father is working in DDA as a fourth grade employee. During initial inquiry, team identified the offending vehicle. The accused will be nabbed soon," the DCP said.</p>.<p>The officer said an FIR has been lodged in the matter at Kishangarh Police Station and postmortem of the body is being conducted.</p>.<p>According to the police data, total 1,031 persons were killed in fatal road accidents from January 1 to September 15 this year, of the total 3,894 road accidents in the national capital in the period. </p>