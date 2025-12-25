Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Google to offer option to change your user ID on Gmail soon

When the user changes his/her 'Google Account' email address, the old username will continue to remain active as an alias.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 13:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 13:59 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechemailGmail

Follow us on :

Follow Us