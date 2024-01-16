JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Dense fog shrouds parts of Punjab, Haryana

Amritsar in Punjab shivered at 5.4 degrees Celsius while Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees below normal.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 07:52 IST

Follow Us

Chandigarh: Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district recording a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius.

Dense fog was witnessed at many places, including Mohali, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar shivered at 5.4 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's low was 3.3 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees below normal.

Patiala's minimum was 3.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees below normal.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold wave conditions at 4, 3, 3.5 and 3.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees below normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees below normal.

Ambala and Karnal experienced the cold wave at 4.4 and 3.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a minimum of 3, 3.9 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 07:52 IST)
India NewsPunjabChandigarhHaryanafog

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT