Software engineer pays Rs 1.86 lakh for brand new phone, gets piece of tile in delivery box

<p>Bengaluru: The joy of ordering a new mobile phone worth Rs 1.86 lakh turned into a nightmare for a 43-year-old software engineer from Yelachenahalli after he found a piece of tile inside the product's box instead of the expensive Samsung phone. </p><p>Premanand, the complainant, has filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered under BNS Section 318(4) (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) and Section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.</p><p>Premanand told the police that on October 14, he ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Amazon for Rs 1.86 lakh. He paid online through his credit card and received the order details and the tracking information, the FIR noted. </p><p>At 4.16 pm on October 19, the package was delivered. Making a video, Premanand opened it only to find a square piece of white tile inside the phone's box. The victim first filed a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and approached the police on October 19 for the FIR registration. A probe is underway.</p>