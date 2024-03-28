DH Evening Brief | Arvind Kejriwal to remain CM, but ED custody extended till April 1; Govinda returns to politics, joins Shinde Sena

Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody extended till April 1
A Delhi court on Thursday extended custodial interrogation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 as Enforcement Directorate claimed that he has so far remained evasive and did not co-operate in the investigation related to liquor policy scam case.
'No scope of judicial interference': Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking the removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
Bollywood actor Govinda on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. "Whatever work is assigned to me, I will do to the best of my ability. I was part of the 14th Lok Sabha...after 14 years, I have come back again to politics," said Govinda.
Poll officers can’t force electors who ‘refuse’ to vote at poll booths, says EC rule
At a time when the Election Commission pledges to leave no stone unturned to bring eligible voters to polling stations to exercise their franchise, not many electors are aware of their right to “refuse to vote” even after registering their identities before the presiding officer.
Lok Sabha election 2024: With Rs 593 crore, D K Suresh's assets increased by 75% in last 5 years
Congress’s Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha election candidate D K Suresh has declared assets worth Rs 593 crore, which is a 75 per cent increase from his worth five years ago, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission on Thursday.
Unwarranted, unacceptable: MEA on US comments on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
A day after India summoned a top United States diplomat over their remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, the the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that remarks by the US State Department were "unwarranted".
Congress leader's social media post against Kangana Ranaut: L-G asks Delhi Police to launch probe
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sought a detailed probe report from Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with an allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi to begin campaign at Wayanad on April 3
A major road show and filing of the nomination will mark Rahul's day-long campaign in Wayanad. He will return to Delhi on the same day and will visit again, said party sources.
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail in 1996 drug planting case
Bhatt was accused of framing Sumer Singh Rajpurohit, a lawyer from Rajasthan, in a narcotics case by planting drugs at a Palanpur hotel room as part of a "well-planned conspiracy" to get a property vacated in Rajasthan's Pali distric
Suryakumar Yadav set to miss few more IPL matches as he recovers from sports hernia surgery
World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will skip a few more IPL matches as he continues to recover from a sports hernia surgery with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) keeping a watch on his progress.
Hanuma Vihari served show-cause notice by Andhra Cricket Association
The Andhra Cricket Association has served a show-cause notice to Hanuma Vihari a month after the India batter accused the governing body of unceremoniously removing him from captaincy and vowed not to play for the state again.