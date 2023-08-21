DH Evening Brief | BRS candidates for Telangana polls announced; Will attend I.N.D.I.A bloc meet, says Kejriwal

BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will attend the meeting of the opposition alliance scheduled to be held by the end of this month in Mumbai.
ISRO on Monday said a two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module has been established. "Welcome, buddy! Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.
A Deputy Director in Delhi government was on Monday taken into police custody on charges of repeatedly raping his late friend's teenaged daughter in 2020-21 as also his wife for allegedly administering medicine to abort her pregnancy, a week after a case was registered.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Leh on Monday for nine Army personnel who were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Union Territory of Ladakh last week.
The factional fight within the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took a new turn with Sharad Pawar being targeted yet again - this time by veteran Dilip Walse-Patil, who started his career as a personal assistant to the Maratha strongman and rose up the ladder of Maharashtra politics.
The failure of Russia's Luna-25 moon mission will have no impact on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lunar venture, according to top Indian space scientists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there was an era of "corruption and scams" before 2014 and the rights of the poor and their money were robbed, but now every penny is reaching into their accounts directly.
A tribal body in Manipur on Monday reimposed an indefinite blockade on two national highways in Kangpokpi district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in hill areas of the state.
K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were on Monday named in India's squad for the Asia Cup, beginning August 31 while young batter Tilak Varma earned a maiden call-up to the one-day format.
A BJP minister in Maharashtra has stoked a controversy by linking daily consumption of fish to having “eyes as beautiful” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai.
