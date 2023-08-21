DH Evening Brief | BRS candidates for Telangana polls announced; Will attend I.N.D.I.A bloc meet, says Kejriwal

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome Russia, August 11, 2023 (LEFT).

ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023.