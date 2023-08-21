Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | BRS candidates for Telangana polls announced; Will attend I.N.D.I.A bloc meet, says Kejriwal

Here are the top stories for the evening.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 13:05 IST

KCR announces list of BRS candidates for Telangana Assembly elections

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: PTI File Photo
Credit: PTI File Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming Assembly polls.


Read more

Will attend I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai: Arvind Kejriwal

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will attend the meeting of the opposition alliance scheduled to be held by the end of this month in Mumbai.


Read more

'Welcome, buddy!': Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion.&nbsp;</p></div>

Credit: Reuters/ISRO Photo 

Credit: Reuters/ISRO Photo  

ISRO on Monday said a two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module has been established. "Welcome, buddy! Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.

Read more

Delhi official in police custody on charges of repeatedly raping teenager, impregnating her

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of police</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

Credit: iStock Photo

A Deputy Director in Delhi government was on Monday taken into police custody on charges of repeatedly raping his late friend's teenaged daughter in 2020-21 as also his wife for allegedly administering medicine to abort her pregnancy, a week after a case was registered.

Read more

Wreath-laying ceremony held for nine soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Images from the wreath-laying ceremony</p></div>

Credit: X/@firefurycorps

Credit: X/@firefurycorps

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Leh on Monday for nine Army personnel who were killed when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Union Territory of Ladakh last week.

Read more

NCP rebel launches offensive against Sharad Pawar, later apologises

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dilip Walse-Patil.</p></div>

Credit: X/@Dwalsepatil

Credit: X/@Dwalsepatil

The factional fight within the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took a new turn with Sharad Pawar being targeted yet again - this time by veteran Dilip Walse-Patil, who started his career as a personal assistant to the Maratha strongman and rose up the ladder of Maharashtra politics.

Read more

Russia's Luna-25 crash will have no impact on Chandrayaan-3 mission: Indian space scientist

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome Russia, August 11, 2023 (LEFT). </p><p>ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023.</p></div>

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome Russia, August 11, 2023 (LEFT).

ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023.

Credit:Reuters/PTI

The failure of Russia's Luna-25 moon mission will have no impact on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lunar venture, according to top Indian space scientists.

Read more

Era of 'corruption and scams' before 2014, now every penny reaching into accounts of poor people, says PM Modi

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi</p></div>

PM Modi

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there was an era of "corruption and scams" before 2014 and the rights of the poor and their money were robbed, but now every penny is reaching into their accounts directly.

Read more

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of Police in imphal.</p></div>

Credit: PTI File Photo

Credit: PTI File Photo

A tribal body in Manipur on Monday reimposed an indefinite blockade on two national highways in Kangpokpi district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in hill areas of the state.


Read more

Rahul, Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad; Varma earns maiden ODI call-up

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the last edition of Asia Cup, held in 2022 in the UAE, the men in blue made it to the Super Four but missed out on the finals, with Sri Lanka lifting the trophy, beating Pakistan.</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were on Monday named in India's squad for the Asia Cup, beginning August 31 while young batter Tilak Varma earned a maiden call-up to the one-day format.

Read more

BJP MLA gives advice on getting 'eyes as beautiful' as Aishwarya Rai

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. </p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

A BJP minister in Maharashtra has stoked a controversy by linking daily consumption of fish to having “eyes as beautiful” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai.

Read more

(Published 21 August 2023, 13:05 IST)
