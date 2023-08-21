KCR announces list of BRS candidates for Telangana Assembly elections

BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Rao, who is also known as KCR, will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the state assembly polls expected to be held towards the end of the year.

According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies. The BRS chief also said that the party would release its manifesto on October 16 in Warangal.