DH Evening Brief | Australia restrict India to 240 runs in WC final; Workers still remain trapped in Uttarkashi

Australia restrict India to 240 runs in World Cup final
Team India scored 240 runs against Australia in the Cricket World Cup final held on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue, who remained unbeatable throughout the tournament, looked rather vulnerable in the finals.
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Multivitamins, antidepressants, dry fruits sent to 41 trapped workers
The Union government also held a high-level meeting on Saturday where five options to rescue the workers were discussed with different agencies assigned with specific alternatives to work on.
India a $4 trillion economy? Adani to Fadnavis hail, but no official word
Billionaire Gautam Adani to two Union Ministers and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others on Sunday hailed India crossing $4 trillion mark though there was no official confirmation if the country has achieved the landmark.
Man accused of cow slaughter killed in encounter with UP police
A man allegedly involved in cow slaughter was killed while another was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Rampur district, an official said on Sunday.
Will retire from politics if proved I have taken money in single case of transfer, says Siddaramaiah
H D Kumaraswamy had recently sought to link a phone conversation between Yathindra and Siddaramaiah, which was widely circulated on social media, to allege a ‘cash for postings/transfer’ scam, a charge which has been rejected by the chief minister and his son.
Woman, toddler electrocuted after stepping on live wire 'hanging' on footpath in Bengaluru’s IT corridor
Dr Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that three Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) were detained and were being questioned.
Australian citizen wearing 'Free Palestine' t-shirt invades pitch during World Cup Final, held
Police sources have identified the intruder as an Australian citizen in his 20s. The man managed to reach the pitch and attempted to hug Virat Kohli, who was batting with KL Rahul in the 14th over.
PM should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' instead of Bharat Mata: Rahul slams Modi at Rajasthan rally
Gandhi accused the prime minister of wanting to make two 'Hindustans', one for Adani and the other for the poor. The Congress leader also said that Modi will not conduct a caste census no matter what.
Rajasthan Congress akin to a cricket team whose batsmen are trying to run out each other: PM Modi
Due to the Congress' 'misgovernance', Modi said, inflation and unemployment are out of control in Rajasthan.
Vivek Ramaswamy says his Hindu faith gives him freedom
'I am a Hindu. I believe that God is true. God has sent us here for a purpose. It is our duty to realise the purpose of God. It is our moral duty. The core of our religion is that God resides in all of us,' Ramaswamy said.
