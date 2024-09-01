Home
DH Evening Brief | Bengal teeters on edge as more cases of sexual violence surface; BJP targets Kerala govt over Hema Committee report

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 13:40 IST

West Bengal teeters on edge as more cases of sexual violence against minors surface

Amid outrage in West Bengal over the horrific murder and rape of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, fresh incidents of sexual violence were reported across the state on Sunday. Read more

Hema Committee report | Kerala govt delaying justice as their own people are involved: J P Nadda

Union Minister and BJP National President J P Nadda hit out at the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala and CM Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing them of 'delaying justice' on the Justice Hema Committee report since their own party members were involved in sexual assaulting and harassing women in the industry. Read more

Pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami’s shift to electoral politics through backdoor sparks debate

The decision by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami to field independent candidates in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls has sparked a significant debate, particularly given its past actions when militants, allegedly influenced by the Jamaat, threatened and attacked those participating in polls. Read more

Mammootty breaks silence on Hema Committee report: 'No power centre in cinema'

Actor Mammootty on Sunday denied the presence of any 'power group' in the film industry and called upon everyone working in the field to be vigilant so that nothing untoward happens there. Read more

49 minority teachers in Bangladesh forced to resign since Aug 5: Minority organisation

At least 49 teachers belonging to minority communities were forced to resign in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to a minority organisation in the violence-hit nation. Read more

Vladimir Putin gifts Kim Jong Un horses in gratitude for providing military equipment in war vs Ukraine: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly sent a consignment of 24 purebred horses to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a sign of gratitude after the latter provided Russia with military equipment in their war against Ukraine. Read more

'Dream Bazaar' fantasy shattered: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral

The grand inauguration of a big clothing store in Pakistan's Karachi turned completely chaotic when a massive crowd stormed the building before looting and vandalising the property. Read more

AAP cries councillor 'kidnapped'; BJP rubbishes claim

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of 'kidnapping' its councillor Ram Chander, with the saffron party denying the charges even as the 'abducted' member returned to his residence. Read more

Mob vandalises house of panchayat committee member in Bengal for molesting girl

A mob vandalised the house of a panchayat member in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, police said on Sunday. Read more

'Lie always travels faster than truth': Actor Jayasurya refutes sexual assault allegations; vows legal action

Breaking his silence over the sexual harassment allegations against him, actor Jayasurya on Sunday refuted the accusations and said that they have "shattered" him, his family and everyone close to them. Read more

Published 01 September 2024, 13:40 IST
India News

