Dharmasthala case | JD(S) demands NIA probe to expose 'conspiracy'

JD(S) led by its youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy is taking out a rally -- 'Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre' in Dharmasthala on Sunday.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:35 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 09:35 IST
