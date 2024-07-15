DH Evening Brief | Big blow to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan; Tamil Nadu, Karnataka fight over Cauvery water again

Pakistan govt to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s party for alleged anti-state activities
In a controversial move, the Pakistan government on Monday announced that it will ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities and slap cases against him and two of his senior party colleagues for treason.
Read more
Tamil Nadu terms Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water as 'treachery', convenes all-party meeting on July 16
Terming as an act of “treachery” Karnataka’s refusal to release 1 tmcft of water every day from July 12 to July 31, Tamil Nadu has convened a meeting of leaders of all legislative parties on Tuesday to discuss the next course of action to be taken by the state government on this sensitive issue.
BJP will sink like Titanic with Modi in command: Subramanian Swamy mounts attack over poll results
The Bharatiya Janata Party will sink like the Titanic if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is left in command, stated firebrand saffron party leader Subramanian Swamy in an X post on Monday.
Day after veiled barb at Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal meets him in Mumbai
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here on Monday, a day after a veiled attack at the latter for the opposition's boycott of an all-party meeting on the Maratha quota issue.
Bombay High Court grants no relief to meritorious student who failed to submit admission form within deadline
The Bombay High Court has refused any relief to a student who failed to submit form for admission to a science institute within the deadline, saying he cannot be allowed to participate in the admission process only because he secured a good rank.
Read more
FIR against Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty over alleged copyright violation
An FIR has been registered against Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty over alleged "unauthorised usage" of a music company's two songs in his movie Bachelor Party, police said on Monday.
Read more
India's exports increase 2.56% in June 2024: Govt
India's exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to reach $35.2 billion against $34.32 billion a year ago in the same month, reported PTI citing government data on Monday.
Read more
Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Assam, UP, Gujarat; takes stock of floods, rain situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to take stock of the situation there due to floods and heavy rains and assured them of all central help, sources said.
Read more
After attempt on his life, Trump sees moment for unity
A grateful Donald Trump was in Milwaukee on Monday to make final preparations for the Republican presidential nomination later this week after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt that he said presented an opportunity to bring the country together.
Read more
Sensex, Nifty close at record high levels on gains in PSU banks
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new record high levels on Monday helped by fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in State Bank of India.
Read more
Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in Copa finals to make history, surpass Uruguay in total number of title wins
Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.
Read more
‘One inch from a potential civil war’ – near miss in Trump shooting is also a close call for American democracy
In many ways, assassination attempts bypass the long process of trying to downgrade and defeat political opponents, when there is a sense that even a long political struggle will not be sufficient.
Read more
Chhattisgarh 'PSC scam': CBI takes over probe, books former chairman, ex-secretary for alleged corruption
The CBI has taken over probe in the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission scam in which family members and relatives of the then chairman, officials and politicians were appointed in district collectorate and as Deputy SPs during 2020-22.
Read more
ASI's Bhojshala survey report hints that site was developed by Raja Bhoj
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Read more