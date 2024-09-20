Home
DH Evening Brief | Bombay HC strikes down amended IT Rules as unconstitutional; Ghee suppliers took advantage of lack of in-house testing, says TTD

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 13:29 IST

Bombay High Court strikes down amended IT Rules as unconstitutional

The Bombay High Court on Friday held as unconstitutional and struck down the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules which sought to identify fake and false content on social media against the government.

Tirupati laddu row: Ghee suppliers took advantage of lack of in-house testing facilities, claims TTD

Amidst a raging controversy over the quality of ghee and alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus distributed to the devotees of Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday said ghee suppliers to the temple took advantage of the lack of in-house adulteration testing facility and also not making use of outside facilities.

Supreme Court's YouTube channel taken down after it was hacked

The Supreme Court of India's official YouTube channel was taken down on Friday after it was hacked. The channel started running videos of US company Ripple on Friday.


'Ghost of hatred' has entered Congress, party hates even Ganpati Puja, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the “ghost of hatred” has entered the “most corrupt party” which is being controlled by a “corrupt family.

Delhi High Court dismisses Maliwal's plea seeking quashing of charges in corruption case

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal challenging framing of charges against her under the anti-corruption law for allegedly abusing her official position when she was Delhi Commission for Women chief in appointing people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women's rights body.

Pacers put India on top, hosts stretch lead against Bangladesh to 308 on Day

Jasprit Bumrah's artistry seemed incomprehensible for an out of sorts Bangladesh batting line-up as India took complete control of the opening Test with an overall lead of 308 runs at end of second day's play.

Kolkata rape murder: Thousands take out torch rally in Kolkata to demand justice for RG Kar medic

Thousands of people from all sections of society on Friday took part in a torch rally from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city, demanding justice for the woman medic who was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar hospital last month.

Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM Naidu using god for political gains, says YSRCP chief Jagan

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the ghee adulteration in Tirumala, saying the latter was trying to divert public attention from his 100 days of rule.

'No work, no pay,' Samsung warns striking Indian workers as row escalates

Samsung Electronics has warned its striking workers in southern India they will not receive wages if they continue protesting and also face the risk of termination, a company email showed, escalating a dispute between the company and its employees.

Israeli public broadcaster says 150 rockets fired from Lebanon

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Friday around 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border.

Published 20 September 2024, 13:29 IST
