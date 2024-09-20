DH Evening Brief | Bombay HC strikes down amended IT Rules as unconstitutional; Ghee suppliers took advantage of lack of in-house testing, says TTD

The Bombay High Court on Friday held as unconstitutional and struck down the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules which sought to identify fake and false content on social media against the government.
Amidst a raging controversy over the quality of ghee and alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus distributed to the devotees of Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday said ghee suppliers to the temple took advantage of the lack of in-house adulteration testing facility and also not making use of outside facilities.
Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi
PTI
The Supreme Court of India's official YouTube channel was taken down on Friday after it was hacked. The channel started running videos of US company Ripple on Friday.
Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the “ghost of hatred” has entered the “most corrupt party” which is being controlled by a “corrupt family.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal challenging framing of charges against her under the anti-corruption law for allegedly abusing her official position when she was Delhi Commission for Women chief in appointing people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women's rights body.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed on the second day of the first cricket Test in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Jasprit Bumrah's artistry seemed incomprehensible for an out of sorts Bangladesh batting line-up as India took complete control of the opening Test with an overall lead of 308 runs at end of second day's play.
Thousands of people from all sections of society on Friday took part in a torch rally from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city, demanding justice for the woman medic who was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar hospital last month.
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the ghee adulteration in Tirumala, saying the latter was trying to divert public attention from his 100 days of rule.
Samsung Electronics has warned its striking workers in southern India they will not receive wages if they continue protesting and also face the risk of termination, a company email showed, escalating a dispute between the company and its employees.
Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Friday around 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border.
