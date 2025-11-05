Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Brazilian model's photo used for 22 voters, Rahul drops new 'hydrogen bomb'; Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani is New York mayor

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 13:08 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us