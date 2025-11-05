<h2><strong>'Brazilian model's photo used for 22 voters in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi drops new 'hydrogen bomb'</strong></h2>.<p>A Brazilian model’s photograph used for 22 voters, a woman’s photo appearing in voters’ list 223 times in two booths, an unidentified house with 501 voters and UP politicians as voters are among “100 per cent proof” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed on Tuesday to allege ‘sarkar chori’ (stealing government) in Haryana through 25 lakh “fake” voters.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/brazilian-model-voted-22-times-to-ec-rahul-gandhi-drops-h-bomb-on-haryana-3787432">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>'Mandate for change, we will fight for you': Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral contest</strong></h2>.<p>Democrat Zohran Mamdani scripted history as he won the New York mayoral contest.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/mandate-for-change-we-will-fight-for-you-indian-origin-democrat-zohran-mamdani-wins-new-york-mayoral-contest-3786915">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>'Why no objections raised by BLAs?' Rahul Gandhi's vote manipulation claim in Haryana unfounded: Election Commission source</strong></h2>.<p>Rahul Gandhi's vote manipulation charge is "unfounded" as no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana, nor was any multiple voting flagged when it happened, Election Commission officials said on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-no-claims-objections-raised-by-blas-rahul-gandhis-vote-manipulation-claim-in-haryana-unfounded-election-commission-source-3787226">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | All eyes on Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and BJP's Samrat Choudhary as 121 seats go to polls</strong></h2>.<p>The high-stake Bihar battle is all set for the first phase of election where polling will take place in 121 constituencies, out of 243 seats in Bihar, on November 6 from 7 am to 6 pm.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-all-eyes-on-tejashwi-tej-pratap-and-dy-cm-samrat-choudhary-3787431">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Vijay TVK's CM candidate, party authorises actor to decide on alliance for 2026 polls</strong></h2>.<p>A special general council meeting of Vijay-led TVK on Wednesday authorised the actor-politician to take a call on the party's alliance for next year's Assembly polls and announced him as its Chief Ministerial candidate.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/vijay-tvks-cm-candidate-party-authorises-actor-to-decide-on-alliance-for-2026-polls-3787288">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Death toll rises to 11 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur train accident, bodies retrieved from wreckage</strong></h2>.<p>The death toll in the collision of a passenger train with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 11, officials said on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/death-toll-rises-to-11-in-chhattisgarhs-bilaspur-train-accident-bodies-retrieved-from-wreckage-3787014">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Supreme Court to examine law which bars surrogacy for second child</strong></h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether a law banning married couples facing secondary infertility from using surrogacy to have a second child amounts to a restriction by the State on the reproductive choices of citizens.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-to-examine-law-which-bars-surrogacy-for-second-child-3787355">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>'Pay Elon Musk or else...': Tesla board tells shareholders</strong></h2>.<p>Tesla's board of directors has pushed in all its chips on Elon Musk. Now, investors must decide whether to back the biggest bet in company history.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/tesla-board-to-shareholders-pay-elon-musk-or-else-3787422">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Prada's 'luxury loot': Rs 69,000 for safety pin, Internet erupts with reactions</strong></h2>.<p>Prada is selling a safety pin for Rs 69,000. Yes, you read it right. Safety pins are generally used to fasten materials and secure fabric pieces.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/pradas-luxury-loot-rs-69000-for-safety-pin-internet-erupts-with-reactions-3787243">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>'Now I will see you every morning and be grateful': Harmanpreet Kaur inks 'special' tattoo after World Cup win</strong></h2>.<p>India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph with a specially designed tattoo.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/harmanpreet-kaur-inks-special-tattoo-after-world-cup-win-3787297">Read more</a></p>