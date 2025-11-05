<p>N'Djamena: At least 33 people were killed in clash between herders and farmers in southwestern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chad">Chad</a>, a local official and a traditional leader said on Wednesday. </p>.Typhoon Kalmaegi kills at least 58 in the Philippines, heads toward Vietnam.<p>Deadly conflicts are frequent in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-african-republic">Central African</a> country, usually because local farmers accuse herders of grazing animals on their land.</p>