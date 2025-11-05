Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Intercommunal clash kills at least 33 people in southwestern Chad, sources say

Deadly conflicts are frequent in the Central African country, usually because local farmers accuse herders of grazing animals on their land.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 14:35 IST
World newsChadCentral African Republiccommunal clash

Follow us on :

Follow Us