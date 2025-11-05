Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'What were Congress polling agents doing?': ECI dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Haryana 'vote chori' allegations

The ECI's reaction came as Rahul claimed that around 25 lakh entries in the voter list used for Haryana Assembly elections were fake and the polls were "stolen".
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 14:34 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us