Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Such a perfect fit: Pritam on Zohran Mamdani ending victory speech with 'Dhoom Machale'

Pritam also found Mamdani's musical roots interesting.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 14:29 IST
Entertainment NewsNew YorkMayorPritam

Follow us on :

Follow Us