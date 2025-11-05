<p>New Delhi: Zohran Mamdani chose popular track "Dhoom Machale" to play after his victory speech as New York's mayor-elect and no one is more thrilled than its composer Pritam who was already rooting for the politician.</p>.<p>The 34-year-old Indian-descent democrat, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, defeated independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday night.</p>.'A moment comes...': Zohran Mamdani quotes Nehru in victory speech, says mayoral election toppled ‘political dynasty’.<p>Pritam, who got to know Mamdani's filmmaker-mother Mira Nair while she was trying to make a film called "The Bengali Detective", said he woke up to the viral video.</p>.<p>"I was very interested in knowing the results because Zohran Mamdani is the son of Mira Nair. (I was) Hoping that he wins. And as I woke up, a friend from America sent me the clip of his win with 'Dhoom Machale' in the background. And it sounded like such a perfect fit," the musician told PTI. The composer said the song from the 2004 Yash Raj Films heist drama has been remade in a lot of Southeast Asian languages.</p>.<p>"'Dhoom machale' was quite a popular song in the Southeast when it released... And Prince Charles' ceremony band played 'Dhoom Machale'. Bollywood songs have always been a big soft power for our country. The way the world reacts to bollywood songs, it creates a connection in Central Asia, US, UK, Europe, everywhere you go," he added.</p>.<p>Pritam has given hits like "Channa Mereya", "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu", "Badtameez Dil", "Tum Se Hi", "Pehli Nazar Mein", "Phir Le Aaya Dil" and "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai".</p>.<p>Before joining politics, Mamdani was a hip-hop artist known first as 'Young Cardamom' and then as 'Mr Cardamom'. One of his popular tracks feature celebrity chef and actor Madhur Jaffery and it is titled 'Nani'.</p>.<p>Pritam also found Mamdani's musical roots interesting.</p>.<p>"Zohran is a musician and Mira Nair's son, so his connection to hip-hop struck me as interesting," he added. </p>