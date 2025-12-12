<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">MGNREGA</a>) to Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana.</p><p>The government will bring the Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Bill for MGNREGA, which will guarantee 125 days of work to the rural poor in a year. There is also a proposal to revise the minimum wage to Rs 240 per day.</p><p>The government will allocate Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the scheme, sources said. </p><p>The scheme was first introduced in 2005 as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later renamed as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2009. </p>.IndiGo crisis: External aviation expert appointed to conduct flight disruption probe.<p>The law is a social security measure that aims to guarantee "right to employment". It provides at least 100 days of guaranteed unskilled manual labour in a year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. </p><p>At present, there are 154 million people working under the scheme. Around one-third of the beneficiaries are women. </p>