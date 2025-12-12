Menu
Homeindia

Not MGNREGA anymore | Scheme to be renamed Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana

The government will bring the Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Bill for MGNREGA, which will guarantee 125 days of work to the rural poor in a year.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 14:51 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 14:51 IST
India NewsEmploymentMGNREGA

