Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Champai Soren says new party on cards; Badlapur school allegedly chose cover-up over helping parents file complaint

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren likely to float new political party, says 'won't quit politics'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren said he would not quit politics, asserting that an option to float a new political outfit was always open to him. Read more

Badlapur school chose cover-up over helping parents file complaint: State child rights panel chief

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Badlapur school, where two young girls were allegedly sexually abused, preferred to cover up the crime instead of helping their parents file a police complaint, said Susieben Shah, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Read more

Kolkata medic’s rape-murder: CBI may conduct polygraph test on ex-RG Kar hospital principal

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

CBI officers may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month. Read more

Narendra Modi will be removed 'by other methods' unless...: Subramanian Swamy's warning to PM

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, saying that if the PM does not announce his retirement by his 75th birthday, he shall be removed from his position "by other methods". Read more

Assault of girl triggers Assamese-'outsiders' row, Marwari business persons made to kneel on stage, apologise in minister's presence

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The assault of a female arm wrestler in Assam's Sivasagar district on August 16 triggered an Assamese vs 'outsiders' row, resulting in a public apology by a group of Marwari business persons on Wednesday in the presence of state Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu. Read more

Meritorious SC/ST, OBC, EWS candidates entitled to be considered in horizontal quota: Supreme Court

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Supreme Court said a member of SC/ST or OBC and EWS category is entitled to be considered in horizontal quota seats if his or her marks are more than the cut-off marks fixed for general category candidates. Read more

At least 18 injured after reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

At least 18 people were injured in a blast on Wednesday at the Escientia Chemical Factory in Andhra Pradesh's Rambilli in Anakapalle district. Read more

151 lawmakers face cases of crime against women, BJP MPs/MLAs top list: Report

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

At a time the country is outraged over the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, an analysis has shown that 151 sitting MPs and MLAs have cases related to crime against women with the BJP accounting for one-third of such lawmakers. Read more

Indian doctor arrested in US for taking photos and videos of naked children and adults

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A 40-year-old Indian doctor was held in a US jail on a Rs 16 crore ($2 million) bond after being charged with multiple sex crimes for allegedly recording hundreds of nude images and videos of children and women over several years, according to media reports. Read more

Obama casts Harris as the inheritor of the movement he created

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Former President Barack Obama cast Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night as the inheritor of the political movement he created, saying her candidacy had rekindled the hope that propelled him to the Oval Office 16 years ago. Read more

Saint among sinners? Tennis players allege double standards after world number one Jannik escapes dope ban

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Denis Shapovalov was among a string of tennis players who called out what they said are double standards in the game after world number one Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2024, 12:56 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT