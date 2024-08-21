DH Evening Brief | Champai Soren says new party on cards; Badlapur school allegedly chose cover-up over helping parents file complaint

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren said he would not quit politics, asserting that an option to float a new political outfit was always open to him. Read more
The Badlapur school, where two young girls were allegedly sexually abused, preferred to cover up the crime instead of helping their parents file a police complaint, said Susieben Shah, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Read more
CBI officers may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month. Read more
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, saying that if the PM does not announce his retirement by his 75th birthday, he shall be removed from his position "by other methods". Read more
The assault of a female arm wrestler in Assam's Sivasagar district on August 16 triggered an Assamese vs 'outsiders' row, resulting in a public apology by a group of Marwari business persons on Wednesday in the presence of state Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu. Read more
The Supreme Court said a member of SC/ST or OBC and EWS category is entitled to be considered in horizontal quota seats if his or her marks are more than the cut-off marks fixed for general category candidates. Read more
At least 18 people were injured in a blast on Wednesday at the Escientia Chemical Factory in Andhra Pradesh's Rambilli in Anakapalle district. Read more
At a time the country is outraged over the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, an analysis has shown that 151 sitting MPs and MLAs have cases related to crime against women with the BJP accounting for one-third of such lawmakers. Read more
A 40-year-old Indian doctor was held in a US jail on a Rs 16 crore ($2 million) bond after being charged with multiple sex crimes for allegedly recording hundreds of nude images and videos of children and women over several years, according to media reports. Read more
Former President Barack Obama cast Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night as the inheritor of the political movement he created, saying her candidacy had rekindled the hope that propelled him to the Oval Office 16 years ago. Read more
Denis Shapovalov was among a string of tennis players who called out what they said are double standards in the game after world number one Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year. Read more