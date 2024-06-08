Home
DH Evening Brief: CWC members unanimously urge Rahul to take LoP role; Panel to re-examine grace marks awarded to 1,500 students in NEET-UG

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 13:19 IST
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 13:19 IST

CWC members unanimously urge Rahul Gandhi to take Leader of Opposition role

Congress Working Committee on Saturday unanimously asked Rahul Gandhi to take the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as pressure mounted on the top leader who has so far kept himself away from any officiating role in government or Parliament. Read more

Ministry sets up panel to re-examine grace marks awarded to 1,500 students in NEET-UG

The education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday. Read more

Horse-trading season in Maharashtra? Both Sena factions claim leaders reaching out to each other

Even as the government formation exercise is underway in New Delhi, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that couple of newly-elected MPs of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with and they are waiting to add numbers before a smooth defection. Read more

'Ok with rape or murder'? Kangana Ranaut hits out at those justifying slap

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Saturday lashed out at those justifying her getting slapped. Read more

On camera: Sword-wielding man kills woman in Punjab's Mohali

A 31-year-old woman was killed by a 36-year-old man in Mohali's Phase-5 on Saturday, police said. Watch video

Bihar is not for beginners! Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident in viral video

A video, purportedly from Bihar, showing a group of people pushing a train to make it run on the tracks has gone viral. It has been shared widely on social media with the statement — 'Bihar is not for beginners.' Read more

TMC MLA assaults restaurant owner for 'abusing' Abhishek Banerjee, apologises

Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty created a controversy by assaulting a restaurant owner who allegedly abused party MP Abhishek Banerjee during the shooting of a film there. Watch video

Militants torch police outpost, set several houses on fire in Manipur's Jiribam district

Suspected militants torched a police outpost and set several houses on fire in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, officials said. Read more

Vishal Dadlani extends support, offers help to CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut

Offering to help the CISF constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, singer and composer Vishal Dadlani shared a note on Instagram a few days back. Read mor

