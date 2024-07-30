DH Evening Brief | Death toll at least 93, several still missing in Wayanad landslides; Bhaker, Sarabjot win bronze in shooting at Paris Olympics

The death toll in the Wayanad landslides is escalating with 93 bodies recovered so far. Hundreds of people have been reported missing in the tragedy that took place on Tuesday.
A calm and composed Manu Bhaker scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games as she combined with an equally unruffled Sarabjot Singh to clinch the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze here on Tuesday.
Veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that the government of India, along with Israel and the USA, should set up a "military alliance to wipe out violent Muslims as a necessary effective military deterrent."
I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid his declining health and hit out at the BJP-led Centre for "suppressing" the voice of opposition.
The Congress urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday not to regard an interaction of farmer leaders with the media after they met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament complex last week as a violation of decorum, and cited past instances of women film stars and others interacting with reporters after the women's reservation Bill was tabled in the House.
Citing security challenges related to China and Pakistan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre on Tuesday to take Parliament into confidence and alleged that in its "false bravado and hollow propaganda", it has forgotten that it also has the responsibility to protect India's strategic interests.
A Delhi court will hear on Wednesday the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to the neighbouring state.
Police detectives on Tuesday were questioning the 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder to try and establish the motive behind a “ferocious” stabbing attack at a children’s dance workshop in Southport, north-west England, that claimed the lives of two young kids.
The BCCI on Tuesday sought a day's adjournment at appellate insolvency tribunal NCLAT, saying talks are going on with Byju's, hinting at the possibility of a settlement.
