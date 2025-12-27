<p>Mangaluru: The ninth edition of Mangaluru Kambala, organised under the leadership of Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, was inaugurated at Goldfinch City, Bangrakuluru, on Saturday in the presence of several dignitaries, including Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Mary Kom greeted the people of Tulunadu in Tulu, saying “Mantheregla Namaskara”, drawing applause from the audience. Thanking the organisers for inviting her, she said it was a privilege to be part of the traditional buffalo race.</p><p>“I would like to thank Capt Brijesh Chowta for hosting such a wonderful event. Coming from a humble village in Manipur, I feel deeply connected to this festival,” she said, adding that she was happy to be associated with the event.</p><p>Describing Kambala as a unique tradition not found in other parts of the country, Mary Kom said the ninth consecutive year of the event in Mangaluru made it all the more special. She also appreciated the buffalo owners and participants for keeping the tradition alive.</p>.Karnataka sugarcane farmers snub sugar mills; turn to jaggery making in Haveri.<p>During the formal inaugural ceremony held in the evening, Mary Kom distributed prizes to winners of various competitions conducted as part of the Kambala. The event witnessed the participation of nearly 170 buffalo pairs competing in different categories and attracted a large number of spectators from across the state and outside.</p><p>Earlier in the day, DK MP Capt Chowta said "Mangaluru is not merely our land; it is the cradle of Sanatana culture and the identity of Tulunadu. In this backdrop, while firmly resisting vested interests that spread misinformation and false propaganda about Dakshina Kannada district, it is our collective priority and responsibility to build Mangaluru 2.0 and a “Viksit Mangaluru,” in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with active participation of local people. </p><p>The Kambala, which began eight years ago, has successfully united people from all sections and communities of Tulunadu. He noted that the ninth edition has been meaningfully organised by integrating “new traditions and New Year” celebrations.</p><p><strong>'Vande Mataram’ on the Kambala ground </strong></p><p>As part of the celebrations marking 150 years of the patriotic song Vande Mataram, 150 girl students dressed in white stood along the edge of the slushy Kambala track and sang the song in unison, filling the entire atmosphere with patriotic fervour. </p><p>This year’s Mangaluru Kambala featured five distinctive initiatives: a painting exhibition depicting the life of the valiant queen Rani Abbakka; distribution of saplings under the Prime Minister’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign; felicitation of ‘Back to Ooru’ entrepreneurs; and sharing festive moments with senior citizens from old-age homes.</p><p>In addition, four diverse competitions for children — ‘Rang the Koota’ painting, photography, reels, and the tech-driven ‘AI Creative Yodha’ — further enhanced the vibrancy and appeal of the Kambala festivities.</p>