DH Evening Brief | Don't travel to Iran or Israel, MEA tells Indians; PM Modi challenges Congress to bring back Article 370 in J&K

Indians should avoid travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA
In a statement, the MEA also said, "All Indians currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves. Indians residing in Iran, Israel are requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict movements to minimum."
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Modi in J&K challenges Congress to bring back Article 370
Stating that time was “not far” when statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday promised an elected government will be in place in the Union Territory (UT) soon.
Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai booked for MCC violation
A case has been booked against BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation, police said in Coimbatore on Friday.
Rameshwaram blast case: NIA arrests 2 key accused in Kolkata
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced the detention of the two key suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. As per the agency, Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the suspected bomber, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, a co-conspirator, were detained by the investigators from their hideout in West Bengal's Kolkata.
I.N.D.I.A. bloc to come together again for joint rally to protest ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest
After the Ramlila Maidan rally, the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will once again come together in Ranchi on April 21 for a joint rally to protest the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Delhi Court sends K Kavitha to CBI remand till April 15
Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
'Gross violation of law': CIC pulls up EC for not replying to RTI query on EVMs
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has expressed 'severe displeasure' over the Election Commission (EC) not furnishing a reply to an RTI plea that had asked the poll panel about the action taken on a 'representation' given to it by eminent citizens, raising questions on the credibility of EVMs and VVPAT machines during elections.
Paris Olympics: Mary Kom steps down as India's chef-de-mission
Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom on Friday stepped down as India's chef-de-mission for the upcoming Paris Olympics, saying she is "left with no choice" due to some personal reasons.
Punjab Police arrest Khalistani operative at Delhi airport
Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar has arrested a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative, identified as Prabhreet Singh from Delhi's IGI airport.
Caught in Kuki-Meitei conflict, Tamils of Moreh fear '1964 Myanmar-like displacement'
Many Tamils who settled in Moreh in 1964 have quit the otherwise bustling border town as business has remained paralyzed, educational institutes shut and the fear of further conflict between the Kukis and Meiteis still floats in the air.
Sensex, Nifty tank 1% after record-breaking rally
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 793.25 points or 1.06 per cent to settle at 74,244.90 with 27 of its components in the red. During the day, it dropped 848.84 points or 1.13 per cent to 74,189.31.
Biden cancels $7.4 bn in student debt for 277,000 borrowers
Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden announced plans to ease student debt that would benefit at least 23 million Americans, addressing a key issue for young voters whose support he needs as he seeks re-election in November.