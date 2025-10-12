Menu
Babar Azam fans cheer Masood dismissal to see star batter at crease

The stadium erupted in applause and cheering as the former skipper walked in, though he fell soon after tea for 23.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 15:33 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 15:33 IST
