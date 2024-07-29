DH Evening Brief | Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina in hockey clash; Delhi HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea in CBI case

Olympics 2024 | Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina in hockey clash
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh once again came to his side's rescue, scoring a late equaliser to salvage a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Argentina in their second men's hockey pool match at the Paris Olympics here on Monday.
Delhi excise policy 'scam': High Court reserves verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in CBI case
The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
'Restricted to a cage': Rahul Gandhi asks LS Speaker to end restrictions on media in Parliament
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises.
Supreme Court dismisses ED's plea against bail to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Jharkhand High Court's order of granting bail to JMM leader and Chief Minister, Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case in connection with an alleged land scam.
Swati Maliwal, AAP at loggerheads over Delhi coaching centre deaths; RS MP asks for Rs 1 crore compensation
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who is at loggerheads with AAP, on Monday targeted her party over the death of three youths in a coaching centre, saying no elected representative of Delhi government or municipal corporation visited the families of the victims.
Delhi court suspends activist Medha Patkar's 5-month jail sentence in defamation case
A court here on Monday suspended the sentence of five months' simple imprisonment awarded to Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena 23 years ago, when he headed an NGO in Gujarat.
Allahabad High Court sets aside Afzal Ansari's conviction, he can continue as MP
The Allahabad High Court on Monday set aside the Ghazipur court order sentencing Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari to four years' imprisonment under the Gangsters Act over the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.
Modi govt considers Muslims untouchables, says Owaisi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the government's treatment of the Muslim community, highlighting the alleged lack of focus on Muslims in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech.
'Why is Modi government opposing me in court on RTI regarding Chinese encroachment?' asks Subramanian Swamy
Talking on the Chinese encroachment on Indian territory issue, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "Why is Modi’s govt opposing me in Court to prevent my getting the truth of China’s recent occupation of 4064 sq kms in undisputed Ladakh? The people have a right to know (sic)."
Did Manipur CM even meet PM? Jairam Ramesh casts doubt over lack of photos from Modi-Biren Singh interaction
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday raised questions about whether Manipur CM N Biren Singh actually met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ready to discuss Mekedatu project with Tamil Nadu, says CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government is ready to discuss implementation of Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, with Tamil Nadu but the neighbouring state was not coming forward despite it not "causing any problem to them".
Bangladesh intensifies security vigil amid call for fresh protests
The Bangladesh Army and paramilitary troops on Monday patrolled the streets of the capital Dhaka while police in riot gear enforced a strict vigil as a faction of the protesting students overnight called a new round of protests after six of their coordinators announced the withdrawal of the demonstrations.
Years of sacrifice pay off for Sri Lanka with Women's T20 Asia Cup win
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said years of sacrifice had finally paid off after they beat seven-times champions India by eight wickets in Dambulla on Sunday to win the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup for the first time.
