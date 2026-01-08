<h2>ED at doorstep, Mamata on the move: The drama that unfolded at I-PAC office in Kolkata</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing ED raid, alleging that the central agency was attempting to seize the TMC’s internal documents, hard disks and sensitive data linked to its election strategy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/ed-at-doorstep-mamata-on-the-move-the-drama-that-unfolded-at-i-pac-office-in-kolkata-3855481">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka govt to move Supreme Court against VB-G RAM G Act that replaced MGNREGA</h2>.<p>The Karnataka Cabinet decided on Thursday to move the Supreme Court against the Viksit Bharat - Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) Act that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-to-move-supreme-court-against-vb-g-ram-g-act-3855652">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stray dogs case: Not directed removal of every animal from streets, says Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday said it had not directed the removal of every dog from the streets and the directive was to treat these stray canines according to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/stray-dogs-case-not-directed-removal-of-every-dog-from-streets-says-supreme-court-3855414">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP reiterates its demand for power sharing with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu</h2>.<p>Touching a raw nerve in their ties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is insisting on a power-sharing arrangement with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as part of the alliance deal for the 2026 Assembly polls, a demand that has made the Dravidian party uncomfortable. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/bjp-reiterates-its-demand-for-power-sharing-with-aiadmk-in-tamil-nadu-3855576">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'BJP will try to get fake voters enrolled now': Akhilesh as SIR sees 2.89 crore names deleted in state</h2>.<p>As the BJP state leadership went into a huddle to discuss the possible impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh which saw removal of 2.89 crore voters from the draft electoral roll on its electoral prospects in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the saffron party was ‘worried’ over the large scale deletions and could try to get ‘fake’ voters enrolled in the list.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/bjp-will-try-to-get-fake-voters-enrolled-now-akhilesh-as-sir-sees-289-crore-names-deleted-in-state-3855535">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Put all men in jail?': Kannada actor Ramya reacts to Supreme Court's 'can't read dog's mind' remark</h2>.<p>A day after the Supreme Court said the roads should be clear of dogs as 'no one can read a canine's mind', actor Divya Spandana — popularly known as Ramya — asked whether by the same logic all men should be put in jail.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/put-all-men-in-jail-kannada-actor-ramya-reacts-to-supreme-courts-cant-read-dogs-mind-remark-3855420">Read more</a></p>.<h2>I-PAC chief Pratik Jain’s family files police complaint alleging theft during ED raids at home</h2>.<p>The family of Pratik Jain, chief of political consultancy firm I-PAC, on Thursday filed a police complaint against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging theft of important documents during a raid at home, an officer said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/i-pac-chief-pratik-jains-family-files-police-complaint-alleging-theft-during-ed-raids-at-home-3855505">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Beyond Pentagon’s Narratives | India must read China’s buildup in regional terms</h2>.<p>Washington frames China’s buildup as an urgent threat to justify US military readiness and budgets.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/beyond-pentagons-narratives-india-must-read-chinas-buildup-in-regional-terms-3855550">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SIR 2.0: Nearly 6.5 crore electors removed from draft rolls of 12 States, Union Territories</h2>.<p>The names of 6.56 crore electors have been removed from the draft electoral rolls of nine States and three Union Territories (UTs) published in the past days as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission of India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-20-nearly-65-crore-electors-removed-from-draft-rolls-of-12-states-union-territories-3855247">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea of Justice Yashwant Varma assailing validity of inquiry panel by LS</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea of Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma challenging the legality of the parliamentary panel probing corruption charges against him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-reserves-verdict-on-plea-of-justice-yashwant-varma-assailing-validity-of-inquiry-panel-by-ls-3855309">Read more</a></p>.<h2>WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kuar's MI in pursuit of third title; Smriti Mandhana's RCB and Jemimah Rodrigues's DC also in fray</h2>.<p>Still basking in the glory of their maiden ODI World Cup triumph, India's effervescent women cricketers will return to competitive action in the fourth Women's Premier League starting here on Friday, kicking off their build-up to this year's T20 World Cup.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/wpl-2026-harmanpreet-kuars-mi-in-pursuit-of-third-title-smriti-mandhanas-rcb-and-jemimah-rodriguess-dc-also-in-fray-3855190">Read more</a></p>