india

DH Evening Brief: India reports first case of suspected mpox; Rajnath says PoK residents 'our own'

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 13:04 IST

Mpox in India? First suspected case reported as man returns from foreign country

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a foreign country and is currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox, the Union Health Ministry said, as per the Press Information Bureau. Read more

J&K Assembly Election 2024: PoK residents 'our own', Pakistan treats them as foreigners, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday urged residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to come and join India as "we consider you as our own unlike Pakistan which treats you as foreigners.” Read more

'Have suffered patiently': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he'll resign over R G Kar horror, corruption

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the chief of his party, and said he has decided to quit Rajya Sabha and leave politics altogether, describing the steps taken by the state government in handling the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital "too little and quite late". Read more

If not Siddaramaiah, then who? Congress leaders feud about 'seniority' in possible CM race in Karnataka

As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in a site allotment case is being heard in the High Court, some Congress leaders seem to have chosen to weigh in for the top post in the event of leadership change. Read more

It's a girl! Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enter parenthood

Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. Read more

Adani floats China subsidiary for providing project management services

Adani Group has formed a subsidiary in China to carry out business of providing supply chain solutions and project management services, according to a regulatory filing. Read more

Paralympics 2024 | India sign off with record 29 medals

Ojha failed to finish inside the top-three to miss the final berth of the women's kayak single 200m KL1 sprint canoeing event, bringing an end to India's record-breaking campaign at the Paralympics here on Sunday. Read more

There should be no lynching, be it of cows or men: RSS senior leader

Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Sunday asserted there should be "no man lynching and no cow lynching", in order to ensure that people from different faiths lived together in peace. Read more

Singapore witnesses first-ever Bhojpuri show

For the first time in Singapore, a Bhojpuri show was staged , reflecting the city-state's growing Indian cultural presence, as artists are increasingly showcasing linguistic diversity and cultural heritage of India to global, multi-national audiences. Read more

