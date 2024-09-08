DH Evening Brief: India reports first case of suspected mpox; Rajnath says PoK residents 'our own'

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a foreign country and is currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox, the Union Health Ministry said, as per the Press Information Bureau. Read more
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday urged residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to come and join India as "we consider you as our own unlike Pakistan which treats you as foreigners.” Read more
TMC MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the chief of his party, and said he has decided to quit Rajya Sabha and leave politics altogether, describing the steps taken by the state government in handling the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital "too little and quite late". Read more
As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in a site allotment case is being heard in the High Court, some Congress leaders seem to have chosen to weigh in for the top post in the event of leadership change. Read more
Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. Read more
Adani Group has formed a subsidiary in China to carry out business of providing supply chain solutions and project management services, according to a regulatory filing. Read more
Ojha failed to finish inside the top-three to miss the final berth of the women's kayak single 200m KL1 sprint canoeing event, bringing an end to India's record-breaking campaign at the Paralympics here on Sunday. Read more
Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Sunday asserted there should be "no man lynching and no cow lynching", in order to ensure that people from different faiths lived together in peace. Read more
For the first time in Singapore, a Bhojpuri show was staged , reflecting the city-state's growing Indian cultural presence, as artists are increasingly showcasing linguistic diversity and cultural heritage of India to global, multi-national audiences. Read more