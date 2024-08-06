DH Evening Brief: India says monitoring situation regarding minorities in Bangladesh; Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden semi-final

India is monitoring the situation of minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions, the government said on Tuesday. Read more
Seasoned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered her maiden Olympic semifinals in the 50kg category, beating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the last-eight stage here on Tuesday. Read more
At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were burnt alive by a mob in Bangladesh at a starred hotel owned by a leader of Awami League party after its leader Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country, local journalists and hospital sources said on Tuesday. Read more
Security forces established contact with a group of terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said and added an operation was underway to neutralise them. Read more
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing a progressive policy champion and a plain speaker from America's heartland to help win over rural, white voters, according to sources familiar with the matter. Read more
The British government has called for a United Nations led investigation into the violent incidents of the past few weeks in Bangladesh, which led to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India “for the moment” before reportedly seeking asylum in the UK. Read more
Kerala businessman and Padma Shri awardee Sundar C Menon.
Credit: Facebook/Dr.Sundar Menon
Kerala businessman and Padma Shri awardee Sundar C Menon has been arrested over complaints of alleged financial fraud in this district, police said on Tuesday. Read more
Olympics 2024 | Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals with monster first throw of 89.34m
Defending champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season's best effort of 89.34m here on Tuesday. Read more
"Sit here for a day. I assure you, you will run for your life," a visibly-irked Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told a lawyer when he kept persisting for an early date of hearing in a case related to disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs. Read more