DH Evening Brief: India says monitoring situation regarding minorities in Bangladesh; Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden semi-final

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 14:33 IST

India monitoring situation with regard to minorities in Bangladesh; border forces on alert: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

India is monitoring the situation of minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions, the government said on Tuesday. Read more

Olympics 2024 | Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden semi-final

Seasoned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered her maiden Olympic semifinals in the 50kg category, beating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the last-eight stage here on Tuesday. Read more

At least 24 burnt alive by mob in hotel owned by Awami League leader in Bangladesh

At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were burnt alive by a mob in Bangladesh at a starred hotel owned by a leader of Awami League party after its leader Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country, local journalists and hospital sources said on Tuesday. Read more

Encounter breaks out between security forces & terrorists in J&K's Udhampur

Security forces established contact with a group of terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said and added an operation was underway to neutralise them. Read more

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is Kamala Harris' Vice-Presidential candidate for 2024 US elections

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing a progressive policy champion and a plain speaker from America's heartland to help win over rural, white voters, according to sources familiar with the matter. Read more

UK calls for UN-led probe into Bangladesh events, asylum for Sheikh Hasina unclear

The British government has called for a United Nations led investigation into the violent incidents of the past few weeks in Bangladesh, which led to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India “for the moment” before reportedly seeking asylum in the UK. Read more

Padma Shri awardee arrested for financial fraud in Kerala

Kerala businessman and Padma Shri awardee Sundar C Menon.

Kerala businessman and Padma Shri awardee Sundar C Menon has been arrested over complaints of alleged financial fraud in this district, police said on Tuesday. Read more

Olympics 2024 | Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals with monster first throw of 89.34m

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season's best effort of 89.34m here on Tuesday. Read more

Sit here for a day, you'll run for your life: CJI tells lawyer repeatedly calling for early hearing

"Sit here for a day. I assure you, you will run for your life," a visibly-irked Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told a lawyer when he kept persisting for an early date of hearing in a case related to disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs. Read more

