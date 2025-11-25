<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has started export of Nandini ghee to Australia, Saudi Arabia, and USA. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, flagged off the initiative. At present, there is a demand for eight metric tonnes of ghee from Saudi Arabia, five metric tonnes from USA, and one metric tonnes from Australia.</p><p>Nandini products have been in high demand in many countries and the KMF, through a franchisee model, had set up a Cafe Moo in Saudi Arabia and started the export of Nandini ghee, cheese, ice cream, butter and a few other products in 2023.</p>.Interstate fake Nandini ghee racket busted in Bengaluru; 4 held with goods worth Rs 1.26 cr.<p>In August this year, KMF had put up a stall at the ‘Vishwa Kannada Samavesha’ summit that was held at Florida.</p><p>Over the years, there has been huge demand for Nandini products from many countries, especially where the population of Indians is high. KMF already exports a large number of products to countries like Dubai, Qatar, Maldives, and Singapore.</p>