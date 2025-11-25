<p>Kalaburagi: The senior IAS officer and Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL) Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi (50) is dead as the car, in which he was travelling overturned near Gaunalli Cross in Jewargi taluk on Tuesday. His relatives Shankar Bilagi (52) and Iranna Bilagi who was driving the car also died in the accident. </p><p>Bilagi had served as the Managing Director of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). He had also served as Deputy Commissioner of Davangere and also assistant commissioner in Dharwad district.</p>.Class 8 student dies by suicide at residential school in Palghar.<p>A total of five persons were travelling in an Innova car from Belagavi to Bidar to attend a relative's wedding ceremony. The accident took place at 6 pm when the driver lost control and hit the bridge next to the highway. Two of them died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to the private hospital in the City. </p><p>The police officials said that Mahantesh Bilagi died soon after being admitted to the hospital. A case is registered at Jewargi Police Station.</p>