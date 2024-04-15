DH Evening Brief | India says 'told Iran & Israel to calm down', Delhi court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23

Told Iran & Israel to calm down: Jaishankar amid tensions in Middle East
India is very concerned over escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel and New Delhi has told the countries to 'calm down', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
Delhi court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case
A Delhi court on Monday extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
'India pushed towards black money': PM Modi on scrapping of electoral bonds scheme by Supreme Court
A Supreme Court decision to scrap a controversial political funding system has pushed contributions to parties towards "black money", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in remarks broadcast on Monday. Read more
Lok Sabha polls: Seizures worth Rs 4.6K crore made nationwide; 45% of them drugs
The Election Commission on Monday said authorities under its supervision have made seizures worth Rs 4,650 crore, including drugs worth Rs 2069 crore, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.
India will decide policy steps once trade impact of Iran-Israel conflict understood
The Indian government will take a policy decision to mitigate any effect on its trade from the conflict between Iran and Israel after it has fully understood the impact, the country's trade secretary said
India likely to experience above-normal monsoon rains in 2024
India will experience above-normal monsoon rains this season on the back of favourable La Nina conditions, the IMD said.
Pranab Mukherjee, Chidambaram wanted RBI to be a cheerleader for govt, says Subbarao in his new book
The finance ministry under Pranab Mukherjee and P Chidambaram used to pressurise the RBI to soften interest rates and present a rosier picture of growth to shore up sentiments, recalled former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao in his memoir.
Ram Navami celebration: New battleground for BJP, TMC ahead of LS polls
In the aftermath of the Ram temple inauguration at Ayodhya, the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal on April 17 are poised to become a political battleground, with the saffron camp organising large-scale events across the state.
Several people injured in a stabbing attack in Sydney church
A number of people were injured in a stabbing at a church in Walkley, about 30 km (18 miles) west of the Sydney central business district,
Goldman Sachs profit jumps 28% on investment banking strength
Goldman Sachs profit rose 28% in the first quarter, buoyed by a recovery in debt underwriting and deal making that boosted its investment banking unit
Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking
Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking.
