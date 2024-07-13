Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: I.N.D.I.A. wins big in bypolls; Italian police free 33 Indian farm labourers from 'slavery'

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 13:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

I.N.D.I.A. wins big in bypolls, restricts BJP to two seats

I.N.D.I.A. parties on Saturday bagged 10 out of 13 Assembly seats while restricting the BJP to just two in the keenly contested bypolls in seven states, which came a month after the Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron camp witnessed electoral decline.

Read more

Italian police free 33 Indian farm labourers from 'slavery'

Italian police said on Saturday they had freed 33 Indian farm labourers from slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona province and seized almost half a million euros ($545,300) from their two alleged abusers.

Read more

Days after Modi-Putin meet, Indian in Russian army 'being asked to go to frontline': Report

Hardly four days after it was widely reported that Vladimir Putin has agreed to release all the Indians flighting in the Russian Army in their conflict with Ukraine, a man from Punjab has alleged that he has been asked to "return to the frontline".

Read more

Dhruv Rathee booked after parody account posts fake message on Om Birla's daughter

Maharashtra’s cyber police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter, a senior official said on Saturday. When pointed out that the alleged fake message was posted by a parody account and not the one belonging to Rathee, the official said, “We are investigating the matter.”

Read more

Usual suspects? Congress MLAs who allegedly cross-voted in Maharashtra Council polls in 2022 under scrutiny again

Rattled by cross-voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi went on a crisis-management mode as the ruling Maha Yuti got more votes than it expected.

Read more

Delhi Police registers FIR over 'lewd' remark targeting Kirti Chakra awardee's widow

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) cell has registered an FIR over an alleged lewd remark made on the widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh on social media platform X, officials said on Saturday.

Read more

'Can't bear to see him in this state,' Kapil Dev urges BCCI to help former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad

Legendary former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to help his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad, who is suffering from blood cancer.

Read more

From Bachchans, Khans to Kardashians, stars add glitz and glamour to Ambani wedding

Shah Rukh Khan touching the feet of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Rajinikanth shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to Kim and Khloe Kardashian making a stylish entry... These were some of the scenes from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant nuptials which have been dubbed as the "wedding of the year" by many.

Read more

Gaza health ministry says at least 71 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack in Khan Younis

Gaza's health ministry said on Saturday that at least 71 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in Khan Younis.

Read more

Pakistan secures new $7 billion loan program from IMF

Pakistan reached a new $7 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, offering breathing room for new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to shore up a faltering economy and manage its mounting debts.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 July 2024, 13:55 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT