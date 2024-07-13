DH Evening Brief: I.N.D.I.A. wins big in bypolls; Italian police free 33 Indian farm labourers from 'slavery'

I.N.D.I.A. parties on Saturday bagged 10 out of 13 Assembly seats while restricting the BJP to just two in the keenly contested bypolls in seven states, which came a month after the Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron camp witnessed electoral decline.
Italian police said on Saturday they had freed 33 Indian farm labourers from slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona province and seized almost half a million euros ($545,300) from their two alleged abusers.
Hardly four days after it was widely reported that Vladimir Putin has agreed to release all the Indians flighting in the Russian Army in their conflict with Ukraine, a man from Punjab has alleged that he has been asked to "return to the frontline".
Maharashtra’s cyber police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter, a senior official said on Saturday. When pointed out that the alleged fake message was posted by a parody account and not the one belonging to Rathee, the official said, “We are investigating the matter.”
Rattled by cross-voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi went on a crisis-management mode as the ruling Maha Yuti got more votes than it expected.
Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) cell has registered an FIR over an alleged lewd remark made on the widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh on social media platform X, officials said on Saturday.
Legendary former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to help his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad, who is suffering from blood cancer.
Shah Rukh Khan touching the feet of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Rajinikanth shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to Kim and Khloe Kardashian making a stylish entry... These were some of the scenes from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant nuptials which have been dubbed as the "wedding of the year" by many.
Gaza's health ministry said on Saturday that at least 71 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in Khan Younis.
Pakistan reached a new $7 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, offering breathing room for new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to shore up a faltering economy and manage its mounting debts.