DH Evening Brief | Indian rupee recovers after RBI policy support; 'Trophy Gate': Defiant Naqvi refuses to budge

<h2>Rupee recovers 12 paise from all-time low to close at 88.68 against US dollar post RBI policy</h2>.<p>The rupee recovered 12 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 88.68 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, as the Central Bank in its monetary policy decision announced a host of measures to support exporters and bring stability to the domestic unit.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-recovers-12-paise-from-all-time-low-to-close-at-8868-against-us-dollar-post-rbi-policy-3749440">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Trophy Gate': Defiant Naqvi refuses to budge, says India welcome to collect it from ACC office</h2>.<p>As the debate over 'Trophy Gate' continues, a defiant Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi refused to budge saying the Indian team is "welcome" to collect the Asia Cup trophy from him at the continental body's head office.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/trophy-gate-defiant-naqvi-refuses-to-budge-as-he-says-india-is-welcome-to-collect-it-from-acc-office-3749582">Read more</a></p>.<h2>I'll be the Chief Minister for full five-year term, asserts Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would complete full five-year term.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/ill-be-the-chief-minister-for-full-five-year-term-asserts-siddaramaiah-3749613">Read more</a></p>.<h2>First-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency: PM Modi unveils Rs 100 coin, stamp at RSS centenary</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin, which features first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency, to mark the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/first-ever-depiction-of-bharat-mata-on-indian-currency-pm-modi-unveils-rs-100-coin-stamp-at-rss-centenary-3749521">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati attacked in jail hospital, Akhilesh demands judicial probe</h2>.<p>Former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Gayatri Prajapati, who was an accused in a gang rape case and was currently lodged in the Lucknow district jail, was allegedly attacked by another inmate in the jail hospital.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ex-up-minister-gayatri-prajapati-attacked-in-jail-hospital-akhilesh-demands-judicial-probe-3749411">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uttarakhand journalist’s death sparks murder suspicions, government forms probe team</h2>.<p>Uttarakhand journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh, whose body was recovered nine days after he went missing from the Joshiyara Barrage in Uttarkashi district, was found to have died from internal injuries, according to his postmortem report.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/uttarakhand-journalists-death-sparks-murder-suspicions-government-forms-probe-team-3749427">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru metro fight: Two women get into heated argument over speaking Kannada; video goes viral</h2>.<p>A video from a verbal fight that broke out at one Namma Metro station in Bengaluru is going viral on the internet. In the clip, two women are seen confronting each other in an heated argument over speaking the local language.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-metro-fight-two-women-get-into-heated-argument-over-speaking-kannada-video-goes-viral-3749442">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs West Indies: Looking to play on tracks that help...: Indian skipper Shubman Gill on pitches for home Tests against the Caribbeans</h2>.<p>India may have lost their last home series 0-3 to New Zealand, but it’s no doubt an aberration.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/looking-to-play-on-tracks-that-help-indian-skipper-shubman-gill-on-pitches-for-home-tests-vs-windies-3749337">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India-EFTA trade deal couldn't have come at better time, it will be like a booster: Swiss State Secretary</h2>.<p>The free trade deal between four European nations (EFTA) and India will bring in transformative changes in boosting two-way economic ties and could not have come at a better time, Switzerland State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger said as the ambitious pact came into effect on Wednesday amid trade disruptions caused by the US tariff tussle.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-efta-trade-deal-couldnt-have-come-at-better-time-it-will-be-like-a-booster-swiss-state-secretary-3749562">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Karur stampede, Vijay’s rallies put on hold for two weeks</h2>.<p>Post the Karur stampede in his rally that left 41 persons dead, actor and party chief Vijay's similar events planned over the next two weeks are being "temporarily postponed," his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/after-karur-stampede-vijays-rallies-put-on-hold-for-two-weeks-3749396">Read more</a></p>