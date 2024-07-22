DH Evening Brief | India’s GDP growth may slow down to 6.5–7% in FY25: Economic Survey; No case made out for granting special category status to Bihar, says Centre

India’s GDP growth may slow down to 6.5–7% in FY25: Economic Survey
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to slow down to 6.5–7 per cent in the current financial year from 8.2 per cent recorded in the year ended March 2024, as per the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday.
Read more
No case made out for granting special category status to Bihar: Government in Lok Sabha
The government on Monday cited an inter-ministerial group report prepared in 2012 to assert that a case for granting special category status to Bihar is not made out; a stand which came a day after BJP's allies from Bihar demanded the status for the backward state.
Economic Survey 2023-24: Key takeaways
Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The Survey is authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.
Read more
Kanwar Yatra row: Supreme Court stays states' directive for eatery owners to display names
The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments from enforcing their directives to display names of the owners of hotels, shops, eateries and dhabas falling in route of 'Kanwar yatra'.
Union Budget 2024 | FDI inflows from China can help India increase global supply chain participation: Economic Survey
Increased foreign direct investment inflows from China can help increase India’s global supply chain participation and push exports, says the Economic Survey.
Read more
RSS, BJP hail decision allowing govt employees to participate in Sangh activities
The BJP and the RSS on Monday hailed the Centre's move to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the Hindutva organisation, with the Sangh saying the decision would strengthen the country's democratic system.
Read more
Union Budget 2024 | Massive shift in capital expenditure likely in Union Budget, says expert
The Union Budget will likely focus on expanding capital investment in several sectors, including infrastructure, construction, manufacturing and green energy, a professor of a top business school said.
Read more
New guidelines against denying entry for wearing traditional attire in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar
The Karnataka government has decided to issue guidelines barring malls and other commercial establishments from denying entry to persons wearing traditional attires such as the panche, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the Assembly on Monday.
Read more
In rare recovery, Kerala boy survives amoebic meningoencephalitis which has 97% mortality rate
Amidst concerns over the outbreak of deadly virus infections like Nipah in Kerala, the state on Monday reported a rare case of recovery from amoebic meningoencephalitis, which has a 97 per cent mortality rate.
Read more
Explained | Where Harris and her potential running mates stand on climate change
Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race — bowing to weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate and polls that showed worsening odds against his Republican rival, Donald Trump — upends the contest only weeks before Democrats meet in Chicago to confirm their nominee. Biden, 81, is the first sitting US president not to seek reelection for decades.
Read more
US Presidential race: Biden and Harris memes break Internet
Octogenarian Democratic representative Joe Biden has exited the US Presidential race, nominating current Veep Kamala Harris in his stead after several prominent Democrats voiced their 'concerns' of Biden pursuing a second term as president.
Read more
Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit to play 2027 World Cup
India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir believes veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can both continue playing until the 2027 World Cup if they remain fit but said on Monday that the decision was entirely up to them.
Read more