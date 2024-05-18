DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar held over Swati Maliwal 'assault' row; Ex-PM breaks silence on Hassan sexual abuse case

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar arrested by Delhi Police
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, two days after police registered a case against him.
No objection to action against grandson if he is found guilty: Deve Gowda on sexual abuse case
Breaking his silence over the sexual abuse charges levelled against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, party supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said he has no objection to the action taken against his grandson if he is found guilty.
'Put us all in jail': Kejriwal dares PM, says will visit BJP HQ with top AAP leaders on Sunday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on March 19 'so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail'.
Singapore seeing new Covid-19 wave, minister advises wearing of masks
Singapore is seeing a new Covid-19 wave as the authorities recorded more than 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11 even as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday advised the wearing of masks again.
BJP has no plans to build temples at disputed sites in Mathura & Kashi, says J P Nadda
BJP national president J P Nadda has claimed that BJP has no plans to build temples at the disputed sites in Mathura and Kashi
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Though Congress' Raebareli fortress seems impregnable, BJP goes all out
In this much in the news Lok Sabha constituency, the Gandhi name is the backdrop against which every political debate takes place -- whether for voters, for the Congress fighting to keep its bastion or for the BJP going all out for a win.
IPL 2024: Stage set for epic face-off as RCB and CSK clash for final playoff berth amid rain threat
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fairytale resurgent run will be up against the might of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the weather gods when the two sides clash in an epic do-or-die match to decide the fourth and final team for the IPL playoffs.
