DH Evening Brief | Kharge says will sit with Rahul, Sonia to resolve Karnataka power tussle; India suffers new low as Proteas clinch series win

Karnataka power tussle: Kharge says issue will be resolved after discussions with Rahul, Sonia

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he, along with senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, would resolve the power tussle issue in Karnataka.

India vs South Africa: Hosts suffer new low as Proteas clinch series win

As South Africa broke into ecstatic celebrations after posting a 408-run win to end their 25-year duck on Indian soil, the statisticians had their hands full. Biggest defeat for India in terms of runs both home and away, second series sweep by a visiting team in successive seasons, fifth loss in the last seven Tests at home as opposed to 50 Tests across 13 seasons for their previous five defeats... The list was endless and humiliation unquantifiable.

Showdown between Bihar govt, Opposition imminent as Rabri Devi served with eviction notice

A major showdown is inevitable between the newly-elected NDA government in Bihar and the RJD-led Opposition on the issue of eviction order issued to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi wherein she has been asked to vacate her official bungalow – 10, Circular Road and move to another house – 39, Harding Road.

'You don't need to play to the gallery': Gautam Gambhir's veiled dig at Rishabh Pant

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is under the eye of scanner following India's humiliating series loss to South Africa, did not blame any individual, but dropped enough hints that he was livid with India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant for "playing to the gallery".

We are followers of Ram, why use 'burn down Lanka' phrase: CM Fadnavis' remark aimed at deputy Shinde?

Amid all the local body poll hustle, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday remarked that "we don't live in Lanka and are followers of Ram", a statement which is seen as an apparent dig aimed at his deputy Eknath Shinde.

Delhi blast | Kashmiris across India stare at dire choice between home and hostility as case progresses

The Red Fort blast in Delhi on November 10 has not only shaken the country's security establishment but has also revived an old, dangerous sentiment—collective suspicion of Kashmiris.

Felt unwell when went for a walk: CJI Kant mulls virtual-only hearings in Supreme Court due to Delhi pollution

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while considering the possibility of shifting Supreme Court hearings to the virtual-only mode due to the severe air pollution, said he felt unwell when he went for an hour-long walk a day before.

Delhi Red Fort blast case: NIA arrests Faridabad man for harbouring suicide bomber Umar Nabi

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested the seventh accused in the Delhi blast case.

Where is Imran Khan? | PTI chief's kin, supporters say no contact with jailed ex-Pakistan PM amid 'death' rumours

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's three sisters has written to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar demanding an impartial probe into the 'brutal' police assault on them and the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been jailed since 2023.

India vs South Africa: Hosts get a taste of their own medicine

India's abject capitulation to South Africa in the two-match series at home is likely to open a Pandora's box.