Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Sengottaiyan resigns as MLA amid speculations over joining Vijay’s TVK

According to sources, the 77-year-old, who hails from dominant Gounder community, a key vote bank of the AIADMK, has been promised a “top post” in the TVK.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 13:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us