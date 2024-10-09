Home
DH Evening Brief: Knives out for Congress in I.N.D.I.A. bloc a day after Haryana poll debacle; Ratan Tata in critical condition

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 13:22 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Ratan Tata in critical condition in Mumbai hospital: Report

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, two sources said on Wednesday. Read more

AAP to go solo in Delhi polls, shuns 'overconfident' Congress

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections alone against an "overconfident" Congress, a party member said on Wednesday. Read more

Baker, Hassabis, Jumper win 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Scientists David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the award-giving body said on Wednesday, for work on the structure of proteins. Read more

MLA Anvar apologises for remarks against Kerala CM Vijayan

MLA Anvar

MLA Anvar

Credit: PTI Photo

Independent MLA P V Anvar on Wednesday issued an apology for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Read more

India still wants me dead, Biden's 'quiet diplomacy' won't work: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

American Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, targeted in a foiled 'assassination plot' allegedly planned by India said that intelligence agents in New Delhi still want him dead and said that the Biden administration’s “quiet diplomacy” has failed to deter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Read more

Indian Army soldier killed after militants abducted him in Kashmir

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

An Army soldier was found dead, with bullet injuries on his body, after being kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district while his colleague escaped despite sustaining bullet wounds. Read more

Drug case: Police to expand probe to Malayalam actors

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The police on Wednesday (October 9) said that they would expand the investigation into the alleged narcotic substance abuse case to include Malayalam film actors whose names emerged following the recent arrest of a notorious gangster and his accomplices at a luxury hotel here. Read more

Cabinet okays fortified rice supply under welfare schemes till Dec 2028 at Rs 17,000 cr cost

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The government on Wednesday decided to continue the supply of free fortified rice under the food law and other welfare schemes till 2028 with an outlay of Rs 17,082 crore, a move aimed at reducing anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency. Read more

Published 09 October 2024, 13:22 IST
