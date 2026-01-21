<h2>Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to address joint session of legislature starting January 22<br></h2>.<p>A high-level delegation led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil is rushing to Lok Bhavan for talks with Gehlot.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-governor-thaawarchand-gehlot-refuses-to-address-joint-session-of-legislature-starting-from-january-22-mgnrega-vb-g-rama-g-bill-act-3869754">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Determined to seize Greenland, Trump faces tough reception in Davos</h2>.<p>Trump, who marked the end of his turbulent first year in office on Tuesday, is expected to overshadow the annual gathering that global elites use to discuss economic trends in the snowy Alpine resort of Davos.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/determined-to-seize-greenland-trump-faces-tough-reception-in-davos-3869459">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Thackerays reunion' pitch hits a roadblock as MNS backs Shinde Sena for Kalyan-Dombivli mayoral post</h2>.<p>The development marks one of the most significant post-civic poll churns in the state, where ideological lines have blurred and local-level alliances have begun to reshape political equations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/thackerays-reunion-pitch-hits-a-roadblock-as-mns-backs-shinde-sena-for-kalyan-dombivli-mayoral-post-3869782">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Illegal mining can lead to irreversible damage: Supreme Court bats for expert committee on Aravallis<br></h2>.<p>Supreme Court on Wednesday said illegal mining is an absolute crime as it leads to irreversible losses and devastating consequences, while emphasising that it will constitute a committee of domain experts to undertake a holistic examination of mining and related issues in the Aravallis.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/illegal-mining-can-lead-to-irreversible-damage-supreme-court-bats-for-expert-committee-on-aravallis-3869513">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vehicular pollution highest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR: CAQM tells Supreme Court<br></h2>.<p>Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that vehicular pollution is the highest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR and recommended 15 long-term measures to improve the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vehicular-pollution-highest-contributor-to-air-pollution-in-delhi-ncr-caqm-tells-supreme-court-3869753">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee crashes 76 paise to settle at record low of 91.73 against US dollar</h2>.<p>The rupee crashed 76 paise to close at an all-time low of 91.73 (provisional) against the American currency on Wednesday, pressured by persistent foreign fund outflow amid heightened uncertainty and risk-off sentiment in global markets.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-crashes-76-paise-to-settle-at-record-low-of-9173-against-us-dollar-3869654">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kashmir mosque data drive mirrors norms in Muslim world</h2>.<p>From Saudi Arabia and Turkey to Malaysia and Indonesia, mosques operate under formal state or legal frameworks, with officials saying Kashmir’s exercise limited to data collection.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/kashmir-mosque-data-drive-mirrors-norms-in-muslim-world-3869785">Read More</a></p>.<h2>IAF's two-seater aircraft 'force lands' in UP's Prayagraj after technical snag, pilots safe</h2>.<p>An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was "force landed" on Wednesday in an uninhabited area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after it experienced a technical malfunction, the IAF said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/iaf-trainee-aircraft-crashes-into-pond-in-uttar-pradeshs-prayagraj-3869506">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent company Eternal; Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa takes over<br></h2>.<p>In his letter to shareholders, Goyal stated that, subject to shareholders' approval, he will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/deepinder-goyal-resigns-as-ceo-of-zomatos-parent-company-eternal-blinkits-albinder-dhindsa-to-take-over-3869682">Read more</a></p>.<h2>T20 World Cup: ICC formally rejects BCB's request to shift matches, gives one more day to confirm participation<br></h2>.<p>Bangladesh have been given 24 hours to decide whether they are ready to travel to India. If they refuse, ICC will pick another team to replace them, most probably Scotland.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/t20-world-cup-icc-formally-rejects-bcbs-request-to-shift-matches-gives-one-more-day-to-confirm-participation-3869821">Read more</a></p>