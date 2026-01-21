Chinmaya Mission to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav with mass Bhagavad Gita chanting

<p>Hyderabad:<em> </em>The world-renowned spiritual organization Chinmaya Mission will celebrate its Amrit Mahotsav—marking 75 years of spiritual, educational, and social-service activities—with a two-day event on January 24–25 at Hyderabad's NTR Stadium.</p><p>Devotees, students, youth, and the public will honor founder Swami Chinmayananda and the Mission's global legacy. Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head and direct disciple in the lineage, will participate in the two day event. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will join the January 25 programme.</p>.Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav became people's movement: PM Modi marks end of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign.<p>January 24 features the launch of thematic stalls on Mission activities and a VR journey into Swami Chinmayananda's life. On January 25, highlights include mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita's 15th chapter by schoolchildren, musical renditions, youth participation, and Gita chanting by visually impaired participants embodying the Mission's inclusive spirit.</p><p>“When we chant in unison, the vibrations impact beyond the group and inspire the entire society. A special highlight will be Gita chanting by visually impaired participants, reflecting the Mission's inclusive ethos. The event will also unveil ‘Gita Panchamrit’—envisioned by Pujya Swami Tejomayananda, capturing the Bhagavad Gita's essence in five essential verses we must learn, spread, and live by,” Chinmaya Mission Greater Hyderabad, Swami Incharge, Swami Sarveshananda told reporters on Wednesday.</p><p>He recalled that Swami Chinmayananda (1916–1993), a visionary spiritual master and Mission founder, dedicated his life to sharing Bhagavad Gita and Upanishad teachings with common people. “A former journalist who delved into Vedanta in the Himalayas, he began his first Gita Jnana Yajna in 1951 and addressed packed audiences across India and abroad. Through his profound knowledge, clarity, incisiveness, humour, and compassion, he inspired millions to embrace success with peace and live lives of courage, values, and service to the nation,” added Swami Sarveshananda.</p><p>Chinmaya Mission Greater Hyderabad, President, Harish Kumar noted the organization is now a global movement with 330+ centres in 32 countries, delivering Advaita Vedanta wisdom practically and contemporarily. Activities include Jnana Yajnas, study groups, Balavihar for children, Chinmaya Yuva Kendra for youth, satsangs for adults, and institutions in education, rural development, healthcare, and culture. Guided by the motto “To give maximum happiness to maximum people for maximum time,” it fosters inner transformation, collective well-being, and nation-building, Harish said.</p><p>He added that dynamic Vedanta teacher Swami Swaroopananda offers clear, practical, insightful scriptural explanations relevant across ages and cultures.</p>