DH Evening Brief | L-G recommends NIA probe against Kejriwal; FIR against Nadda, Amit Malviya, Vijayendra for social media post

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 14:25 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 14:25 IST

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving funds from banned terror organisation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi L-G has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving funding from banned terror organisation “Sikhs for Justice”, reports PTI citing sources.

FIR against Nadda, Amit Malviya, Vijayendra for 'X' post

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against BJP president JP Nadda, the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Karnataka state party chief B Y Vijayendra for posting a video on social media that allegedly shows the Congress favouring Muslims in reservation policies. 

Heavy metals, pesticide cocktails found in over 400 Indian products; here is full list

Bengaluru: From heavy metals like lead and mercury to high levels of pesticides and fungicides, including those banned for decades for affecting human health, the European Food Safety Authority has found 467 Indian products unsafe. Here is the full list...

Hassan sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual assault clips force victims to leave homes as videos circulate

Several women, believed to be victims of Prajwal Revanna, have left their homes in Karnataka's Hassan district over the last ten days, as per media reports.

Zee Media Corporation sacks CEO Abhay Ojha

New Delhi: Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday said its CEO Abhay Ojha has been terminated with effect from May 4, 2024.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for a third time on Tuesday

Washington: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is ready to fly into space for the third time on Tuesday as the pilot aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for its the first crewed test flight.

NC suffers jolt in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of candidate

Kargil: The National Conference on Monday suffered a big jolt in the Union Territory of Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit announced en masse resignation over the choice of candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

India's first-ever 'hybrid pitch' unveiled in Dharamsala

Dharamsala: India's first-ever 'hybrid pitch' was unveiled at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in a grand ceremony here on Monday.

Reports of NEET-UG question paper leak baseless, every single paper has been accounted for: NTA

New Delhi: The reports claiming question paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG are "completely baseless and without any ground", the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi to spearhead Congress' campaign in Raebareli and Amethi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead the party's Lok Sabha campaign in Gandhi family pocket boroughs Raebareli and Amethi by camping there till the election campaign is over.

Semi-cryo engine: ISRO successfully tests pre-burner ignition

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its semi-cryogenic propulsion systems with the successful ignition trial of a pre-burner.

Published 06 May 2024, 14:25 IST
