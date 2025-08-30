<h2>PM Modi lands in China after gap of 7 years; all eyes on his talks with President Xi on Sunday<br></h2>.<p>After a gap of over seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in China on Saturday on a keenly watched visit that assumed greater significance in view of sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by Washington's policies on tariff.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-lands-in-china-after-gap-of-7-years-all-eyes-on-his-talks-with-president-xi-on-sunday-3704559">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Less than 50 weapons fired by IAF forced Pakistan to call for ending conflict: Air Marshal Tiwari<br></h2>.<p>Less than 50 weapons fired by the Indian Air Force at carefully chosen Pakistani military targets forced Islamabad by mid-day of May 10 to request the end of military hostilities, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/less-than-50-weapons-fired-by-iaf-forced-pakistan-to-call-for-ending-conflict-air-marshal-tiwari-3704514">Read more</a></p>.<h2>11 killed in landslides, cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Ramban<br><br></h2>.<p>At least 11 people, including seven members of a single family, were killed in two separate incidents of landslides triggered by heavy rains and a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi and Ramban districts, officials said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/jk-rains-3-dead-2-missing-as-cloudburst-hits-remote-village-in-ramban-3704229">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka govt spends Rs 95,000 cr on five guarantee schemes so far<br><br></h2>.<p>Since its inception, the Karnataka government has spent Rs 95,450 crore on implementation of the ambitious five guarantee schemes.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-spends-rs-95000-cr-on-five-guarantee-schemes-so-far-3704652">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Some forces in Tamil Nadu prevented Moopanar from becoming PM: FM Sitharaman<br></h2>.<p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday alleged that some forces in Tamil Nadu had prevented Tamil Manila Congress founder and late leader G K Moopanar from becoming the Prime Minister of the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/some-forces-in-tamil-nadu-prevented-moopanar-from-becoming-pm-fm-sitharaman-3704535">Read more</a></p>.<h2>WATCH | 3 Punjab ministers discuss 'cruise trips' to Sweden and Goa while inspecting floods draw opposition ire<br><br></h2>.<p>Opposition parties in Punjab slammed the Bhagwant Mann government on Saturday, accusing it of failing to fulfil people's expectations, after three Cabinet ministers were purportedly heard in a video discussing their cruise trips while inspecting the flood situation in Tarn Taran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/watch-3-punjab-ministers-discuss-cruise-trips-to-sweden-and-goa-while-inspecting-floods-draw-opposition-ire-3704365">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Dravid bows out as head coach for Rajasthan Royals ahead of 2026 IPL<br><br></h2>.<p>This announcement comes amidst rumours that Sanju Samson also wants to quit the franchise.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rahul-dravid-bows-out-as-head-coach-for-rajasthan-royals-ahead-of-ipl-season-3704476">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | India-China trade relations; deficit widens to USD 99.2 billion<br><br></h2>.<p>India has time and again flagged its concern over the ballooning trade deficit and the non-trade barriers faced by Indian goods in the Chinese market.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/explained-india-china-trade-relations-deficit-widens-to-usd-992-billion-3704530#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Protesters set fire to Indonesian parliament buildings in several provinces<br><br></h2>.<p>Protests began in Indonesia's capital Jakarta earlier this week over lawmakers' pay, escalating on Friday after a police vehicle hit and killed the driver of a ride-hailing motorbike.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/protesters-set-fire-to-indonesian-parliament-buildings-in-several-provinces-3704626">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Cheap publicity at the cost of families’: Sreesanth’s wife scorns at Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke over slapgate video<br><br></h2>.<p>The Indian Premier League (IPL) has grown into cricket’s most successful franchise league, but one moment from its inaugural 2008 season still lingers in memory: the “slapgate” incident.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/cheap-publicity-at-the-cost-of-families-sreesanths-wife-scorns-at-lalit-modi-michael-clarke-over-slapgate-video-3704279">Read more</a></p>