Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Sailing takes off in Bengaluru with new crash course at Yelahanka Lake

For the BBMP, this is a first-of-its-kind partnership aimed at popularising the sport of sailing, which is currently practised by the Madras Sappers at Ulsoor Lake.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 21:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 21:19 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsYelahankaSailing

Follow us on :

Follow Us