<p>Bengaluru: Sailing – an Olympic sport – takes off in Bengaluru. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has partnered with the Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) and has introduced a crash course on sailing at Yelahanka Lake, the largest water body in North Bengaluru.</p>.<p>For the BBMP, this is a first-of-its-kind partnership aimed at popularising the sport of sailing, which is currently practised by the Madras Sappers at Ulsoor Lake. The civic body has leased the contract for three months without charging a fee.</p>.<p>“Sailing is the act of travelling or propelling a boat on water using wind power, harnessing the wind’s force on sails to move the vessel. It can be a recreational activity, a sport, or a method of transportation, utilising the wind to navigate across water,” said Captain Arvind Sharma, secretary of the Karnataka State Sailing Association (KSSA). He added that sailing has been part of the Olympic Games for over 100 years and is also included in the Asian Games. “There are over 30 medals for sailing in the Olympics today.”</p>.BBMP chief directs speedy road, infrastructure works in Yelahanka.<p>In India, sailing is predominantly done by the Indian Navy, the Indian Army, and about 25 civilian sailing clubs. In Karnataka, the KSSA conducts sailing activities in the backwaters of the KRS dam, where national-level sailing competitions have been held for the last four years.</p>.<p>At Yelahanka Lake, the club plans to offer multiple courses. The first is the Small Boat Scheme, designed to provide a safe and enjoyable introduction to small boat sailing for novices. The course includes an introduction to fundamental boat-handling skills such as rigging, rope work, manoeuvres, rescue procedures, and more. Upon completion of Level One training, participants can progress to Level Two and Level Three.</p>.<p>The club stated that there is no walk-in entry; interested individuals must register online. They, however, did not disclose the charges, stating that fees are not fixed and the courses are offered on a complimentary basis.</p>.<p>Other than RMSC, the BBMP has partnered with the Kayaking & Canoeing Association of Karnataka (KCAK) to provide training at Yele Mallappa Chetty Lake. The Karnataka Amateur Rowing Association had earlier set up a rowing facility at Madiwala Lake, but the activity was stopped after the lake was transferred to the BBMP from the Forest Department about two years ago.</p>.<p>In the past, boating activity was allowed in lakes such as Nagawara and Yelahanka, among others, but was stopped after environmentalists approached the court against the commercial use of lakes.</p>