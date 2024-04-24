DH Evening Brief |Modi takes dig at Cong over Pitroda's remark; RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers via mobile and online channels

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vote bank-hungry Congress wants to implement quota on basis of religion, impose inheritance tax: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the 'vote bank-hungry' party wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion.
RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers via mobile and online channels, issue fresh credit cards
The Reserve Bank of India barred private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank from taking new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. alliance govt will create crores of 'lakhpatis', says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi claimed that 10 years of Narendra Modi government saw only 22-25 persons becoming billionaires, but if the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is voted to power, it will turn crores of people into 'lakhpatis'.
EVM-VVPAT verification case: Supreme Court reserves verdict after noting EC's answers to queries
The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT after taking note of answers to queries it had raised before the Election Commission.
'Modi & Shah are sellers and Ambani-Adani are buyers,' says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with selling state-owned factories established decades ago to Ambani and Adani.
Congress has no plan whatsoever to introduce inheritance tax, says Jairam Ramesh
Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally
Videos show the minister being taken away from the stage by his bodyguards and party workers.
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI's seven-member athletes' panel
Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav was elected chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India's Athletes' Commission, completing a process that was mandated by the sport's world governing body.
Israel gears up for Rafah civilian evacuation ahead of promised assault
Israel has procured tens of thousands of tents for Palestinian civilians it intends to evacuate from Rafah in the coming weeks ahead of a promised assault on the city it sees as the last bastion of Hamas in the Gaza Strip,
Tesla expects to book over $350 million in costs for layoffs
Tesla expects to book more than $350 million in costs in the second quarter for the mass layoffs it began last week, the automaker disclosed in a regulatory filing.
