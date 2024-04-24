JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief |Modi takes dig at Cong over Pitroda's remark; RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers via mobile and online channels

Here are the top stories this evening
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 14:00 IST

Follow Us

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vote bank-hungry Congress wants to implement quota on basis of religion, impose inheritance tax: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the 'vote bank-hungry' party wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion.

Read more

RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers via mobile and online channels, issue fresh credit cards

The Reserve Bank of India barred private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank from taking new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. alliance govt will create crores of 'lakhpatis', says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi claimed that 10 years of Narendra Modi government saw only 22-25 persons becoming billionaires, but if the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is voted to power, it will turn crores of people into 'lakhpatis'.

Read more

EVM-VVPAT verification case: Supreme Court reserves verdict after noting EC's answers to queries

The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT after taking note of answers to queries it had raised before the Election Commission.

Read more at

'Modi & Shah are sellers and Ambani-Adani are buyers,' says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with selling state-owned factories established decades ago to Ambani and Adani.

Read more

Congress has no plan whatsoever to introduce inheritance tax, says Jairam Ramesh

Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally

Videos show the minister being taken away from the stage by his bodyguards and party workers.

Read more

Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman of WFI's seven-member athletes' panel

Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav was elected chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India's Athletes' Commission, completing a process that was mandated by the sport's world governing body.

Read more

Israel gears up for Rafah civilian evacuation ahead of promised assault

Israel has procured tens of thousands of tents for Palestinian civilians it intends to evacuate from Rafah in the coming weeks ahead of a promised assault on the city it sees as the last bastion of Hamas in the Gaza Strip,

Read more

Tesla expects to book over $350 million in costs for layoffs

Tesla expects to book more than $350 million in costs in the second quarter for the mass layoffs it began last week, the automaker disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 April 2024, 14:00 IST)
India NewsWorld newsBusiness NewsSports News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT