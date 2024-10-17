DH Evening Brief | Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam; MEA says Canada has 'no evidence' of Indian hand in Nijjar killing

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Credit: YouTube/Ministry of External Affairs, India
An image showing the wheels of a train. For representational purposes.
Credit: iStock Photo
The Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express that left Agartala this morning derailed at Dibalong station in Assam at about 3:55 pm, a spokesperson of the Railways said.
Read more
Security beefed up after Bahraich violence
Credit: PTI Photo
Two accused persons in the violence in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday night, were shot at and wounded in an 'encounter' with the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police near Nanpara in Bahraich on Thursday.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
Justice Sanjiv Khanna
Credit: X/@vijaygajera
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has written to the Union government's Law Ministry, naming Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.
Read more
The Ahmedabad crime branch of the Gujarat Police on Thursday registered a case for a thorough probe into the creation of more than 200 shell companies by a group of organised criminals.
Read more
The Supreme Court of India.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, inserted after the signing of the Assam accord on August 15, 1985.
Read more
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
Credit: DH Photo
A Bengaluru special court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his failure to appear in court regarding his statement about Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's family.
Read more
Representative image showing a plane.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
The civil aviation ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators on the no-fly list, a senior official said on Thursday.
Read more
Sheikh Hasina.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity during the recent mass stu...
Read more
A poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.
Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a certificate to Emergency, weeks after she had to postpone the release of the political drama. ADVERTISEMENT
Read more