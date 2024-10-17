Home
DH Evening Brief | Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam; MEA says Canada has 'no evidence' of Indian hand in Nijjar killing

Here are the top stories this evening...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 12:56 IST

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Credit: YouTube/Ministry of External Affairs, India

Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam

An image showing the wheels of a train. For representational purposes.

Credit: iStock Photo

The Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express that left Agartala this morning derailed at Dibalong station in Assam at about 3:55 pm, a spokesperson of the Railways said.

Bahraich encounter: 2 accused shot near Nepal border; 5 held

Security beefed up after Bahraich violence

Credit: PTI Photo

Two accused persons in the violence in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday night, were shot at and wounded in an 'encounter' with the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police near Nanpara in Bahraich on Thursday.

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as CM for second time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CJI Chandrachud formally proposes Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Credit: X/@vijaygajera

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has written to the Union government's Law Ministry, naming Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

GST fraud? Gujarat cops register case to probe 200 shell companies created by criminals

The Ahmedabad crime branch of the Gujarat Police on Thursday registered a case for a thorough probe into the creation of more than 200 shell companies by a group of organised criminals.

Supreme Court upholds validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act inserted after Assam Accord

The Supreme Court of India.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, inserted after the signing of the Assam accord on August 15, 1985.

Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Credit: DH Photo

A Bengaluru special court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his failure to appear in court regarding his statement about Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's family.

Bomb threats to flights: Perpetrators to be on no-fly list as govt plans strict norms

Representative image showing a plane.

Credit: Pixabay Photo

The civil aviation ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators on the no-fly list, a senior official said on Thursday.

Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against former PM Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity during the recent mass stu...

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' gets censor board nod; release date to be announced

A poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.

Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a certificate to Emergency, weeks after she had to postpone the release of the political drama.



