<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | NDA 'unites' to unveil Sankalp Patra; promise of 1 crore jobs, lakhpati didis in focus</h2>.<p>With barely four days left before the campaigning for the first phase of election comes to an end on November 4, the National Democratic Alliance has released its manifesto outlining the priorities the NDA government would do if voted to power.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-nda-unites-to-unveil-sankalp-patra-promise-of-1-crore-jobs-lakhpati-didis-in-focus-3781569">Read more</a></p>.<h2>In my personal opinion, RSS should be banned: Mallikarjun Kharge</h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his personal opinion is that the RSS should be banned as most of the law and order problems in the country are arising because of the BJP-RSS, even as he likened the Sangh fountainhead to snake venom.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/in-my-personal-opinion-rss-should-be-banned-mallikarjun-kharge-3781543">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Sardar Patel wanted to unite entire Kashmir but Nehru did not allow it': PM Modi says nation suffered for spineless approach of Congress</h2>.<p>Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar’s "Statue of Unity" on the occasion of "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" in Narmada district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised Jawaharlal Nehru for "not allowing Patel to unite the entire Kashmir."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/pm-modi-criticises-nehru-for-not-allowing-patel-to-unite-entire-kashmir-3781746">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mumbai hostage case: Lawyer to move High Court over 'fake encounter' charges even as political row erupts</h2>.<p>Activist Nitin Satpute is set to move Bombay HC with a writ petition seeking a probe into the death of the 50-year-old man who had taken 19 persons as hostage.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-hostage-case-claiming-fake-encounter-lawyer-to-move-hc-3781452">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Namma Metro Yellow Line trains to run every 15 minutes during rush hour from November 1</h2>.<p>Metro train services on Namma Metro's Yellow Line will run every 15 minutes during the rush hour, starting November 1.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/namma-metro-yellow-line-trains-to-run-every-15-minutes-during-rush-hour-from-november-1-3781473">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Suffering from serious health issues, advised not to mingle with people: Sanjay Raut</h2>.<p>Journalist-politician Sanjay Raut is facing “serious health issues” and would be away from public for at least a couple of months.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/suffering-from-serious-health-issues-advised-not-to-mingle-with-people-sanjay-raut-3781698">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Just the threat of US nuclear testing is bad enough</h2>.<p>Just as nuclear war, in all its sheer insanity, has returned to Hollywood and public attention, the leaders of the world’s two atomic superpowers seem to be doing their best to make the jitters worse.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/just-the-threat-of-us-nuclear-testing-is-bad-enough-3781653">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No evidence linking me to 2020 Delhi riots violence: Umar Khalid to Supreme Court</h2>.<p>Former JNU student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others, arrested under the UAPA in a conspiracy case in relation to the 2020 North East Delhi riots, on Friday contended before the Supreme Court that they never made any calls for violence and were only exercising their right to peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-evidence-linking-me-to-2020-delhi-riots-violence-umar-khalid-to-supreme-court-3781555">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana</h2>.<p>Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in Hyderabad on Friday. His induction is widely seen as a strategic political move by the ruling Congress ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll slated for November 11.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/ex-indian-cricket-captain-mohammad-azharuddin-sworn-in-as-minister-in-telangana-3781462">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India A vs South Africa A: Subrayen's five-wicket haul gives visitors edge, Pant fails with bat on return</h2>.<p>There’s a fine line between confidence and recklessness. India A learnt that lesson the hard way after self-destructing in disastrous fashion to allow a disciplined South Africa A to stay ahead at the midway stage of the opening four-day game here on Friday. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-a-vs-south-africa-a-subrayens-five-wicket-haul-gives-visitors-edge-pant-fails-with-bat-on-return-3781816">Read more</a></p>