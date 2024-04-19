DH Evening Brief | Nearly 60% polling till 5 pm in first phase: Election Commission; PDP skips 'self-rule', engaging with Pakistan over Kashmir in manifesto

Nearly 60% polling till 5 pm in first phase: Election Commission
Nearly 60 per cent polling was reported till 5 pm in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, the Election Commission said. Polling is underway in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP skips 'self-rule', engaging with Pakistan over Kashmir in manifesto
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), once a vociferous advocate of 'self-rule' and holding talks with Pakistan on Kashmir, has skipped both the demands in its election manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Zero voter turnout in 6 Nagaland districts amid shutdown call by ENPO over separate territory demand
Polling personnel in six eastern districts of Nagaland waited for nine hours in booths, but not one of the four lakh voters of the region turned up following a shutdown call given by an organisation to press for its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory’ (FNT).
PM Modi invokes Lord Krishna, Mohammed Shami to woo 'Yadavs & Muslims' in UP's Amroha poll rally
Seeking ballot to make a dent into the rival Samajwadi Party's Yadav and Muslim vote bank in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked Lord Krishna, who, according to the Hindu mythology, hailed from the 'Yaduvanshi' (Yadav) community, and Indian pacer Mohammed Shami at an election rally in Muslim dominated Amroha in the state.
'Am I going to risk paralysis for bail': Kejriwal accuses ED of politicising his diet before court
Accusing the Enforcement Directorate of being 'petty' and 'politicising' what he ate in jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.
Two killed, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi river
At least two persons were killed and seven others were missing as a boat they were travelling in capsized in Mahanadi River in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Friday, police said. The incident took place when the boat carrying around 50 passengers was going from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal opts out of race from Nashik
Veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, who was eyeing a ticket as Mahayuti candidate has withdrawn from the race for the Nashik seat. Sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse and Bhujbal were in the race to contest from Nashik Lok Sabha seat.
Remarks on Allopathy: SC asks Ramdev to implead complainants in his plea for stay of criminal probes
The Supreme Court on Friday asked yoga guru Ramdev to implead the complainants, who have lodged cases against him over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid pandemic, as party in his plea seeking stay of criminal proceedings.
Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident
Representative image of arrest.
Credit: iStock Photo
A man who had threatened to blow himself up at Iran's consulate in Paris was arrested by police, a police source said.
2 Indian students killed in Scottish waterfall accident
Two students from India who were studying at a university in the UK have been killed in a tragic drowning incident at a scenic waterfall in Scotland. Police Scotland are yet to name the men from Andhra Pradesh in their 20s and a post-mortem is to take place on Friday.
