Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | No action against Siddaramaiah till hearing ends, says HC; Protests, politics continue over Kolkata medic's rape and murder

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 13:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Karnataka HC asks trial court not to take action against Siddaramaiah till hearing concludes

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the special court for MPs/MLAs to defer its proceedings and not to precipitate the matter till the next date of hearing on the private complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA sites allotment case.

Read more

Doctor rape-murder case updates: No agreement with Health ministry yet, doctors' strike to continue: FAIMA

Protests continued across India over the brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, disrupting healthcare services across the country. A person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly threatening CM Mamata Banerjee online. Meanwhile, the CBI continued its probe, grilling the ex-principal of R G Kar, and heading to the victim's residence for further investigation. A lie-detector test for the accused has also been approved of by the Calcutta High Court.

Follow LIVE updates

CRPF inspector killed in terror attack in Udhampur

The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh, the officials said.

Read more

Triple talaq law: Centre defends 2019 law in Supreme Court, says practice 'fatal' for marriage

The affidavit states that the 2019 legislation helps in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women and helps subserve their fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment.

Read more

Kerala government releases Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry

The decision to release the findings of the report came after the Kerala High Court dismissed an appeal filed by actress Ranjini against an order of single-judge bench allowing the release of report on working conditions of women in the industry.

Read more

No talk yet with Champai Soren on his joining to BJP: Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday said that no talk was held yet with Champai Soren regarding his joining the saffron party. Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his own path.

Read more

Four orphan kids die after eating adulterated food in Andhra, CM expresses sorrow

Four orphan children who ate adulterated food two days ago succumbed to health complications in Anakapalli district and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident on Monday.

Read more

Omar Abdullah releases National Conference manifesto for J&K assembly polls

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Read more

Necrophilia in UP: Man charged under NSA for killing two women, having sex with their corpses

The district administration here has invoked the National Security Act against a man accused of murdering two women and engaging in sexual activities with their bodies, officials said on Monday.

Read more

Mall in Assam's Guwahati receives bomb threat

All present in the mall have been asked to vacate the mall, while police, sniffer dogs and bomb squad have rushed to the spot.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2024, 13:08 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT