DH Evening Brief | No action against Siddaramaiah till hearing ends, says HC; Protests, politics continue over Kolkata medic's rape and murder

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the special court for MPs/MLAs to defer its proceedings and not to precipitate the matter till the next date of hearing on the private complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA sites allotment case.
Protests continued across India over the brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, disrupting healthcare services across the country. A person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly threatening CM Mamata Banerjee online. Meanwhile, the CBI continued its probe, grilling the ex-principal of R G Kar, and heading to the victim's residence for further investigation. A lie-detector test for the accused has also been approved of by the Calcutta High Court.
The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh, the officials said.
The affidavit states that the 2019 legislation helps in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women and helps subserve their fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment.
The decision to release the findings of the report came after the Kerala High Court dismissed an appeal filed by actress Ranjini against an order of single-judge bench allowing the release of report on working conditions of women in the industry.
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday said that no talk was held yet with Champai Soren regarding his joining the saffron party. Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his own path.
Four orphan children who ate adulterated food two days ago succumbed to health complications in Anakapalli district and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident on Monday.
The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.
The district administration here has invoked the National Security Act against a man accused of murdering two women and engaging in sexual activities with their bodies, officials said on Monday.
All present in the mall have been asked to vacate the mall, while police, sniffer dogs and bomb squad have rushed to the spot.